Artist to turn women's stories of attacks into artworks to spark gender violence conversation

An artist is collecting women’s stories about male violence and making art to reflect them and spark conversations about Ireland’s culture of gender violence.

Male aggression experienced by Limerick artist Shirani Bolle in the week of the killing of school teacher Ashling Murphy while out for a run prompted the project.

Ms Bolle has already collected some 60 stories, ranging from extreme violence including rape and assault to threatening language and catcalls which left women feeling unsafe.

She hopes that by seeing the common threads between the range of stories, people will be able to recognise and challenge the culture that allows male violence to persist and fester.

“I remember on the media, locals were saying how shocked they were that this young woman had been violently killed in the area. Maybe there were no other murders but I wondered how many incidents of violence there were against women in that area, and throughout Ireland?

"There’s this undercurrent of violence, whether it’s words or catcalls or something far more serious. They’re all linked. That made me want to do something to address the correlation, to start a conversation."

Ms Bolle said she will take as many stories as people share and make art - paintings and multi-media pieces - in response to them. The works will be exhibited alongside the stories in an exhibition on International Women's Day next year.

“Many women have apologised when submitting the stories," she said. “It’s like we’re not even allowed to own our own stories about things that happened to us."

"They’re telling you the most horrific story that happened to them and they’re saying ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t know if this is what you want'."

To contribute your story, go to www.shiranibolle.com.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.