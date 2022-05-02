Dingle celebrates Féile na Bealtaine with its own 'Burning man' event

Co Kerry Mayday celebration featured a rave and burning straw effigies 
The Pagan Rave during Féile na Bealtaine in Dingle. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 13:07
Maeve Lee

While the weather may not have reflected it, people across the Dingle Peninsula have been marking the start of the Celtic summer this Bank Holiday weekend.

Taking place from April 28 to May 2, Féile na Bealtaine kicked off this weekend, marking the official start of the Celtic summer.

Féile na Bealtaine takes place annually, markign the start of the Celtic summer. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi
The music and arts festival had plenty to offer this year and while there was no street parade, there were lots of exciting and unique events to choose from with plenty of ceol agus craic across the peninsula.

A number of events took place over the course of the weekend to celebrate the festival, including a ‘Pagan Rave’ on Sunday.

Footage circulating online showed snippets of the Pagan Rave during Féile na Bealtaine in Dingle. Photograph: Manuela Dei Grandi
Footage circulating online showed snippets of the exciting event which included fire, music and dancing and was dubbed Dingle's own version of the 'Burning Man'.

Crowds gathered for the ‘rave’ which was among some of the final events of the weekend’s festivities.

Féile na Bealtaine first came to life in 1994 and occurs every year during the May Bank Holiday weekend throughout the area. 

It showcases local creativity and has established itself as a top-ranking community festival.

