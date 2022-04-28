Two Co. Waterford fire stations face closure over pay issues, council warns

Both stations require nine firefighters to be on standby on a round-the-clock basis, but it is understood just two are available in Portlaw
The difficulty generally in recruiting and keeping retained firefighters is an issue across the country, but a local councillor has put it down to the practice of employing entirely voluntary crews in Waterford's rural stations.

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 17:25
Eoghan Dalton

Two fire stations in Co. Waterford may be shut due to difficulties trying to retain firefighters, the local authority has warned.

The risk of Kilmacthomas and Portlaw fire stations closing has been branded a "failure of management" by a local councillor, as a retention crisis means firefighters from other stations are being drafted in to respond to blazes.

Both stations require nine firefighters to be on standby on a round-the-clock basis in case of emergencies in the area. However, it is understood just two firefighters out of the necessary nine are available in Portlaw due to long-term pay issues.

Responsibility for the Fire Service lies with Waterford City and County Council and its emergency services director, Ivan Grimes, has said they are taking the dispute "extremely seriously".

He said it may jettison plans for a new station in Kilmacthomas and cause a shutdown of Portlaw's state-of-the-art base, which opened in 2015.

"It's a matter of significant concern in that we have had significant investment in Portlaw in recent years and plans for a new fire station in Kilmacthomas," Mr Grimes told councillors.

If we can't come to a resolution between the fire service management and the retained brigades it would actually, in my view, potentially question the future viability of those fire stations.

"That's not something I say lightly but it is something that the Chief Fire Officer and myself and our HR department are monitoring very closely."

Mr Grimes said there is a difficulty generally in recruiting and keeping retained firefighters which is an issue across the country, but a local councillor has put it down to the practice of employing entirely voluntary crews in Waterford's rural stations.

Independent, Declan Clune, said a "lot of firefighters have been left feeling disillusioned" by the ongoing dispute around pay terms.

He told the

Irish Examiner

this has been less of an issue in Waterford City's fire service as the crews are employed full-time whereas the rural stations are entirely voluntary.

"There is a sufficiently staffed station there so retained fighters are less needed. Retained crews in rural areas are expected to be on call 24/7 which isn't working," he said.

"These issues have been ongoing for years and they're now coming to a head. It is an absolute disgrace to consider shutting down those stations and it places a risk in case of emergencies.

"Compromise is needed in the negotiations otherwise this will go on and on."

