Ed Sheeran reveals plans for his time in Cork ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs

Ahead of his Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs, Ed Sheeran has revealed his plans for his time in Cork and shared a taste of what fans can expect on both nights.

The singer-songwriter has not been to the Rebel County for four years and is excited to finally make his return.

“I haven’t been since 2018 when I did the last show so I’m really excited to get back. It’s such a beautiful part of the world,” he said ahead of his Thursday night concert.

The 'Shape of You' singer also revealed he has a number of family members living in the Cork area and following his last gig, they ensured to give him the full tour.

“I have a bunch of cousins and uncles and aunts that live there so I just hung out with them and got taken around.

"I think I was writing for this record, so I was in the studio as well at the same time.”

While he was spotted in a city centre pub during his 2018 dates, this time around, the singer-songwriter said he will be taking things “a little bit easy”.

It’s a very different tour this year with plenty of early mornings for Sheeran, as his daughter joins him while he continues his Mathematics tour.

However, fans may still spot the singer out and about as he assured he will “definitely head out for a couple”.

“Lie-ins are no longer a thing now that my daughter is on tour with me so I’m trying to go a little bit easier on the all-night drinking sessions,” he told Red FM.

Fans will be in for a treat with the setlist for both Páirc Uí Chaoimh gigs made up of some of his greatest hits, with elements from each album.

“There’s going to be different sets each night with different songs which will be good,” he said.

Sheeran described the stage as “kind of like a spaceship” with plenty on display for fans on both nights.

“It does so many things. There's basically parts of it that move up and down and it moves around.

We’ve got flames, we’ve got fireworks. I’ve gone all bells and whistles.

Kicking off his two bumper Cork concerts, Ed Sheeran is due to take to his 360-degree rotating stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight, following a performance from Denise Chaila, who will open the show at 6pm.