End-of-life care for terminally ill in Waterford hit by staff shortages

Staff at University Hospital Waterford have been informed that its palliative care team can accept referrals for "actively dying patients" only.
Terminally ill patients cannot be admitted to  University Hospital Waterford due to major staff shortages. Picture Denis Minihane.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 09:45
Eoghan Dalton

A number of terminally ill patients cannot be admitted for end of life care at one of the country's main acute hospitals due to a "staffing crisis", according to leaked correspondence.

The HSE confirmed there is a temporary shortage of specialist nursing staff within the care team which arose nine days ago and which it believes will be resolved within the next week.

The facility at UHW was completed in 2019 at an overall cost of €31m — with €6m raised by volunteers in the region.

The original internal email sent to staff at UHW offered an apology for the sudden drop in the service.

"Due to the staffing crisis in Waterford Community Palliative Care Service we can only accept referrals for actively dying patients," it said.

Patients who are in the care of different medical departments may be referred to the palliative care team when diagnosed with a terminal illness.

According to the HSE, palliative care can be provided "at any stage" in a person's illness and doesn't have to be at the end of a person's life.

End of life care can often begins several months before a person dies. However, medical sources said 'actively dying' refers to what may be only a handful of days before a person passes.

The email's writer then directed recipients to contact certain staff directly to discuss referrals. 

"We apologise for this change in our service and I will be in contact as soon as this crisis is averted."

A spokeswoman for HSE South East Community Healthcare (SECH) said the group "wishes to advise, with regret, that there was a temporary reduction in specialist nursing staff" within Waterford's palliative care team due to "unforeseen and unavoidable" circumstances.

She added: "It is anticipated that services within this team will return to normal levels within the next week. In the interim access to the service will be prioritised based on clinical need. All available supports and services are and will continue to be offered to patients and their families."

She said that palliative advice and support remain available to healthcare professionals with the aim of supporting the management of palliative care patients outside of the acute hospital setting.

