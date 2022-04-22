Waterford heart attack patients have 'almost zero chance' of timely lifesaving treatment

Cardiologist Paddy Owens warns that if patients don't get swift access to treatment they could suffer serious long-term damage
Waterford heart attack patients have 'almost zero chance' of timely lifesaving treatment

Waterford cardiologist Dr Patrick Owens told the 'Irish Examiner' that time is of the essence when someone is suffering a heart attack.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 06:39
Eoghan Dalton

People who have a heart attack outside office hours in Waterford have an almost “zero” chance of accessing lifesaving treatment within an acceptable timeframe as they have to be transferred to Cork.

That is according to Paddy Owens, a cardiology consultant at University Hospital Waterford (UHW), who was speaking after the latest national audit found that treatment for major heart attacks should be delivered within 120 minutes of the first medical contact for the patient.

The Irish Heart Attack Audit National Report analysed 5,629 patients across 2017-2020. It found that patients who received a “timely” primary percutaneous coronary intervention (PPCI) had a 2.8% in-hospital mortality rate, “compared to 5.2% in patients who are treated beyond the 120-minute window”.

The emergency PPCI treatment involves inserting a wire into the blocked artery and is delivered at 10 specialist centres across Ireland, including Cork, Limerick, Waterford, and Dublin.

The particular difficulty faced by medics and their patients in Waterford is that the PPCI lab only operates office hours from Monday to Friday. Picture: Larry Cummins
The particular difficulty faced by medics and their patients in Waterford is that the PPCI lab only operates office hours from Monday to Friday. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is considered the gold standard for those suffering major heart attacks.

Dr Owens told the Irish Examiner the most important thing for someone suffering a heart attack is to access this treatment as quickly as possible, otherwise there is a risk of serious long-term health damage.

However, the PPCI lab in Waterford only operates from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Campaigners in Waterford and the wider region have lobbied for a number of years for a 24/7 cath lab, due to the lack of cover outside those hours.

A national review of cardiac services was commissioned on the back of the campaign and is to be published in the coming weeks.

Dr Owens, who is involved in the campaign for a 24-hour cath lab service, said a “headline message” everyone should take away from the audit is that the quicker you receive first medical contact the more likely you are to survive a heart attack.

One cardiac patient, Ciarán Murphy, required a transfer to Cork after suffering a heart attack on a Sunday in late 2019. He was brought via helicopter for PPCI. He told the Irish Examiner his doctor said his heart has lost 25% usage.

“It’s puzzling me after all this time that they’re actually reviewing this,” he said of the national review, which was originally ordered in 2017. “They’re just dragging their heels as far as I can see.”

The cath lab is set to move to an 8am-8pm footing following a lengthy recruitment campaign, but Mr Murphy said this is merely “dribs and drabs” rather than the full service campaigners have sought.

They need to put the 24/7 in UHW and just get on with it and employ the people so it can be viable. 

Dr Owens said heart attack patients are “still much better off, even if it’s a matter of minutes” in the difference for emergency treatment, as there are different views on whether 120 minutes or 90 minutes are acceptable time frames for a patient to receive intervention.

“At either 90 minutes or 120 minutes, even in that two-hour interval, you do much better if you get to the hospital in the shortest time frame possible,” he said. “So, no matter which way you slice it, you’re still much more likely to get to Waterford if it’s delivering primary PCI if you’re in the southeast than you are if you’re travelling to Dublin or Cork.”

He warned that this week’s audit does not contain information on the “direct transfer time”, where an ambulance may bring a patient directly to Dublin or Cork instead of a local hospital.

We don’t know how long that transfer time is... My suspicion is that it’s still very long and substantially longer than would be ideal. 

The transfer time “ultimately forms the core of our argument” Dr Owens added.

“As things stand at present there is no mechanism for getting patients to primary PCI centres within acceptable time limits.”

Read More

Cardiac services review will be on Health Minister's desk 'in less than three weeks'

More in this section

Limerick hospital cancels procedures due to high trolley numbers Limerick hospital cancels procedures due to high trolley numbers
South Kerry Camhs scandal 'cruelly exposed resourcing crisis' South Kerry Camhs scandal 'cruelly exposed resourcing crisis'
Aggression caused by crack cocaine forces Limerick pharmacists to quit needle exchange programme  Aggression caused by crack cocaine forces Limerick pharmacists to quit needle exchange programme 
HealthMedicinePerson: Paddy OwensPerson: Patrick OwensOrganisation: University Hospital Waterford
<p>'The stories and the scenes coming out of Ukraine shocked me — how human beings could impose such cruelty on others.' Picture: AP</p>

‘It’s hard not to be touched by the stories’: Corkman houses two Ukrainian families in mother's home

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices