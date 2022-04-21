South Kerry Camhs scandal 'cruelly exposed resourcing crisis'

The south Kerry Camhs over-prescribing scandal "cruelly exposed the consequences of the resourcing crisis", according to hospital consultants.

The Maskey report into the South Kerry child and adult mental health services (Camhs) found clear evidence that 46 children had suffered significant harm and 227 were exposed to the risk of significant harm due to the over-prescribing of medication by a junior child psychiatrist.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said vulnerable children were "badly let down" and families needlessly suffered and continue to pay a heavy price.

Citing the report, IHCA president Professor Alan Irvine said it highlights that the absence of a consultant clinical lead for five years contributed to the failure to deliver and sustain a high-quality service at Camhs.

Professor Irvine said more than 800 consultant posts in the health system are either vacant or not filled on a permanent basis.

"33 out of 114 permanent Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Consultant posts are unfilled in Camh services across Ireland," he said. "The filling of all these posts on a permanent basis is essential for the provision of safe, adequately supervised services."

Prof. Irvine said this is due to, what is described as, a 2012 Government decision to pay newly qualified consultants less than those who qualified before them, "even though they do the very same job".

A compensation scheme has been announced for children and families who suffered in south Kerry. Prof. Irvine said the failings were avoidable.

“Taxpayers will also pay a price for what was an avoidable failure in Kerry under a Government-approved compensation scheme which will see pay-outs in excess of €20m to over 240 families.

“The proposed Camhs compensation underlines once more the false economy that can exist in our health system.

Failing to recruit highly-qualified professionals will inevitably lead to patient harm, poor clinical outcomes, and expose the State to high compensation costs. It is no way to organise a functional service.

Earlier this week, Junior Minister Mary Butler raised concerns that a permanent clinical lead consultant psychiatrist position has still not been filled in South Kerry.