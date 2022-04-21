Ukrainians in Millstreet 'in great form' as town welcomes refugees fleeing war

Locals in Millstreet, Co Cork have pledged to give refugees a "warm welcome" after around 70 Ukrainians arrived in the town last night.

The refugees arrived at the Green Glens Arena, which is the first large scale centre of its kind in the country for persons fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Noel Buckley, Chair of Millstreet Community Council, said the first busload of Ukrainians arrived on Wednesday night and he added that the refugees were in remarkably good spirits despite the arduous and emotional journey undertaken from their war-torn homeland.

"The first busload came at nine o'clock. It contained over 40 refugees mainly women and children. There was a few men as well. The second bus did not arrive until half 11. That contained 27 or 28. 70 [in total] as I say approximately.

"They were of course after a very long journey but strangely enough they were in great form. They were very humorous people considering what they have gone through and what they have left behind and what they have been running away from. A country destroyed by the madness of one man."

Mr Buckley told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the living arrangements have come together as well as can be expected under the circumstances.

"Each family has their own separate unit with either four beds or three beds or two beds and a small kitchenette/dining room. They all have their own doors. All of the area is carpeted and the heating is overhead which was working very well last night. They were great heaters. It was a cold enough night. And they were very satisfied by what they found before them.

Mr Buckley said there are "loads of toilets and loads of showers" but the only drawback is that they are communal.

"There are communal areas. Their meals will be supplied by a professional company out in the main dining room. There is loads of accommodation around the arena where they can congregate and sit together.

"They can go to the caterers and take their breakfasts back to their room if they so wish or eat in the main dining room. They have electricity in their units but they won't have cookers or electric kettles I guess."

Refugees 'an integral part of Millstreet'

Mr Buckley emphasised that the Millstreet area is "well used to refugees."

"We have had them in Drishane for the past 25 years or so. They are an integral part of Millstreet. They interact with the community on very many things.

"The people of Millstreet have all along been waiting for these refugees to come. Of course they have captured the imagination of the world and the Millstreet community will go all out to do what is required of them.

"The schools are all willing and will make room for the refugees and they will be accommodated no problem. They have been a lot of refugees in schools in Millstreet over the years."

Mr Buckley added that tents pictured outside the facility "have nothing at all to do with Ukrainians." He said they have been in place for around two years for exhibitions at the arena.

In the longer term, Mr Buckley sid that job prospects are positive for Ukrainian arrivals with a local large electronics company currently recruiting workers.

It is expected that the Millstreet facility will house more than 300 people. The intention is that stays at these facilities will be for a few days while medium term accommodation becomes available.