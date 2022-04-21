First refugees arrive at Millstreet as housing capacity almost exhausted

The Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, which last night saw the first arrivals of people fleeing Ukraine, will be full within a week to 10 days, as the Cabinet was warned on Wednesday that capacity for housing refugees is already nearly exhausted.

A secret Cabinet memorandum provided to ministers on Wednesday night warned:

That accommodation is the most acute problem facing the Government, while “hyper-inflation” in farming prices threatens food supplies;

Serviced and emergency accommodation is currently at over 90% utilised, excluding the Gormanstown Defence Forces camp;

The “worst-case scenario” memorandum, seen by the Irish Examiner , warns that the disruptions to energy supplies could become “structural” as opposed to temporary and that this could have “major implications” for Ireland’s corporate tax receipts;

So far, of the 24,438 people who have arrived in Ireland, more than 16,000 said they needed to be housed;

Ministers were told that by the end of May, as many as 33,000 people could arrive in Ireland;

So far, 114 unaccompanied minors have arrived here and are in the care of the children’s agency Tusla.

As the first large-scale refugee centre, the Millstreet Arena has a capacity to hold 320 persons, who will be given beds in small partitioned areas.

It is understood that given the absence of secure separate units, there has been a request not to put children into Millstreet, but that may not be possible, given the pressure on the system.

Volunteer groups will arrive there on Thursday morning to provide basic supplies such as toothbrushes, underwear, sanitary towels, shoes, and socks.

Maura Walsh, CEO of community group IRD Duhallow said they were expecting up to 70 Ukrainian people to arrive at the Millstreet Arena late on Wednesday night.

Ms Walsh described the arena as a “massive space” that has been divided into separate “pods” or rooms.

Ms Walsh said some of the facilities already in place for the 74 Ukrainian people in Banteer, such as a shuttle bus for transport to shops, will be extended to Millstreet.

At Cabinet, ministers were told that in addition to Millstreet, contingency options remain in place for centres such as CityWest and Gormanstown Camp.

Accommodation offers withdrawn

More than 1,000 people have withdrawn their initial offer of accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, the memorandum states.

It reveals that around 17,000 emails sent to those who pledged accommodation were asked to reconfirm their offer. Around 5,000 responded, with 1,000 withdrawing their offer. Some 878 assumed-vacant properties which initially offered accommodation have also been withdrawn.

A vetting process is required for moves involving children, and this process is being overseen by the Irish Red Cross, which has been allocated additional resources for this task.

The minimum turnaround for vetting is two weeks, Cabinet was told.

The Cabinet also heard of the dire impact the war in Ukraine is having on the wider Irish economy.

Ministers were told that the crisis in Ukraine has had a dramatic impact on Irish agriculture on supply chains, “with hyperinflation in the price of almost all farm input prices”.

“As in other sectors, increases in energy costs for farming are having a very significant impact,” the memorandum warned.

The cost and future availability of fertiliser is a particular concern, with demand been highest in the coming month and critical to further supply for next winter."

In a worst-case scenario, the memo states where disruptions to energy supply become structural in nature, the “potential negative impact on industrial production could have major implications inter alia, for corporation tax receipts (20% of the overall tax take). Ireland entered the current crisis with a very elevated debt burden of €237bn.”

Ministers were told that based on the assumption that all refugees are accommodated in emergency hotel accommodation and taking account of additional costs for key supports and services (including social protection, health, and education) each cohort of 10,000 refugees would lead to an estimated cost of half a billion euro.

The memo notes that this expenditure cannot be met through the reprioritisation of existing resources, they would, in the first instance, be met with the remaining €2.5bn of the Covid contingency fund — however, this will leave the Government exposed should further surges of the virus emerge later in the year.