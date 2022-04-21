Driving test centre in Tipperary has lowest pass rate in the country

In Cork, the test centre in Mallow had the highest pass rate with 55.59%
A driving test centre in Co Tipperary has the lowest pass rate in the country.

New figures found that the test centre in Nenagh has a pass rate of 39.5% - the lowest in the country - while Loughrea in Co Galway has the highest pass rate.

Galway claims the two top spots for test centres with the highest pass rate for driving test centres.

Loughrea's pass rate is 74.7% while Clifden has a pass rate of 71.6%.

Nationally, the pass rate in driving test centres last year was just over 53%.

After Nenagh, the next five lowest were all in Dublin. Finglas (42.43%), Charlestown (42.72%), Mulhuddart (44.37%), Raheny (45.16%) and a second Mulhuddart centre (45.61%) were all in the bottom five.

In Cork, the test centre in Mallow had the highest pass rate with 55.59%. That was followed by Wilton (53.35%) and the centre in St Finbarr's GAA Club, Togher (49.42%).

Newcastle West in Limerick had the highest pass rate in Munster, with a score of 65.28%.

The figures were released to Newstalk by the Road Safety Authority, under the Freedom of Information Act.

"Down the country, there's probably going to be fewer people actually taking the test, so there's probably fewer tests taking place there," said Dave Humphreys, a road test editor of CompleteCar.ie.

“And the roads generally can be a little bit less busy and maybe they're [the person sitting the test] a little bit more familiar with where they are, whereas in larger population centres such as Dublin, obviously the roads and the traffic situations are an awful lot busier.” 

Mr Humphreys told the station that taking the test in Dublin may be "slightly more difficult" due to higher traffic volumes.

"There are potentially more cases for, just on the day of the actual test itself, you could run into some issues that will maybe make your actual test a little bit more difficult than maybe doing it somewhere down the country where the roads are quieter and people may feel a little bit less pressure.”

