'There are a lot of Ukrainian flags in Cork, I feel like I am at home': student flees Kyiv for Leeside

More than 21,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine and many are hoping for the opportunity to find work and return to some form of “usual life”.

One of those is 17-year-old Kateryna Kryvenko, who has been living in Cork with a host family for the past three weeks.

Kateryna had lived in Kyiv for her entire life and is a restaurant business and food technology student at a university in the city.

She fled Ukraine on March 6 with her grandmother, aunt, and cousin, leaving her father behind.

“One day we heard that people who were emigrating from Bucha were being killed so we decided to leave because it was very dangerous to stay in Kyiv,” she explained.

“It was difficult, but we understood that we had to leave,” she added.

While waiting for a train in Kyiv, Kateryna’s grandmother had a stroke and had to receive treatment in Poland once they finally arrived.

After a long and difficult journey, Kateryna, her aunt, her cousin, and her grandmother are glad to now be in Cork, having been helped along the way by Irish volunteer group, Safe Harbour for Ukraine.

They are staying with a host family who Kateryna describes as being “so generous”. She has already made friends and is enjoying exploring the city.

“There are a lot of Ukrainian flags in Cork, so I feel like I am at home,” she said.

She is continuing her studies while in Cork, but now she is hoping to find a job to help her to return to a routine and some form of “usual life”.

“I always [worked] somewhere in Kyiv. I always do something, go somewhere… so I need to complete my day with something."

Staff shortages

Some of the Ukrainian women working at Abbeyglen Castle Hotel.

Meanwhile, many industries are currently experiencing staff shortages, particularly hospitality. In Galway, one hotel has already taken on six Ukrainian women as staff.

Maryna, Anna, Anastasiya, Yulia, Mila and Maya are in their third week of working at Abbeyglen Castle Hotel after arriving from Ukraine.

They work for a maximum of 20 hours a week.

Manager Brian Hughes said the jobs have helped them to take their minds off what is happening back home and has also helped to address the hotel's staff shortages.

“We’re open since 28 January and since then it has been a struggle trying to get a team of people around us to run the hotel at its full capacity, so this has been a huge help and a huge boost to us,” he said.

Other businesses have also been expressing interest in recruiting Ukrainian refugees. In Cork, Ernest Cantillon, who owns Sober Lane and Electric, said he managed to retain most of his staff during the pandemic but in the coming weeks, recruiting Ukrainian people who may be interested in taking on some work is something he will be considering.

“I think it’s an everybody wins scenario,” he said.

After two years of “stopping and starting”, chair of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation Joe Kennedy said they were rebuilding their industry.

At the moment, there are more jobs than there are people, he said, and recruiting new staff has proved to be a challenge for most industries.

“As an industry now, we’re setting about rebuilding,” he added.