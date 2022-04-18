Lough Derg RNLI rescue lone skipper off Clare coast 

Boat users have been reminded to inform people of their plans when alone on the water after Lough Derg RNLI were tasked to assist a lone skipper on a 30ft cruiser on Sunday night.

Just after 8pm, the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Owen Cavanagh, Joe O’Donoghue and Ciara Moylan on board following a request from Valentia Coast Guard to assist a cruiser that was aground inside Red Island on the south-western Co Clare shore.

Within 15 minutes, the lifeboat had the casualty vessel insight. Aware of an extended shoal inside Red Island, where the skipper was located, the crew plotted a safe course to the vessel.

Soon after, they noticed that the skipper was signalling with a light and waving and calling to the crew but they were unable to make out what he was saying.

In order to make contact with the skipper, the lifeboat got his mobile number from the Coast Guard and called him to assure him that they were coming to assist.

By 8:30pm, the lifeboat was alongside the casualty vessel. The skipper was thankfully unharmed and wearing his lifejacket.

An RNLI volunteer checked that the vessel was not holed and also made a check for any visual hazards bow and stern of the boat. Considering the drop in temperature as the sunset, the helm made the decision to take the vessel off the rocks and out into safe water.

Just before 9pm, the lifeboat had the vessel in safe water and with an RNLI volunteer remaining on the board, the skipper checked forward and astern drives and steering and once satisfied they were in good working order, the casualty made way to Mountshannon Harbour, with the lifeboat leading.

As the boat entered Mountshannon Bay, the engine began to overheat.

The skipper switched to a backup engine and continued the journey with the lifeboat leading the way and by 9:30pm, the casualty vessel was safely tied alongside Mountshannon Harbour.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advised boat users to tell someone of their plans and what time they expect to arrive at their destination if alone on the water.

"Remember to carry up to date charts of the lake and do not venture off the main navigation channels."