Rain warning puts dampener on Munster SHC opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

A wash-out can be all but guaranteed for more than 40,000 Cork and Limerick fans expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a status yellow rain warning remains in effect until later afternoon.

Cork has made two changes to the team beaten by Waterford in the league final for the Munster championship opener against Limerick.

Spells of heavy rain can be expected across Cork city and county with the warning also covering much of Kerry as well.

Motorists are being advised to take care when driving as they may face flooded roads in parts and traffic is expected to be heavier due to the wet conditions.

Limerick fans travelling to Leeside for the Munster SHC are being warned that they could be affected by localised flooding and to allow plenty of time for their journey.

"We're looking at somewhere between 30mm and 40mm of rainfall in total," says Alan O'Reilly of Carlow Weather, "which will impact parts of West Cork and even up into some of Limerick as well."

"There may be some localised spot flooding this morning and this afternoon."

The yellow warning is due to expire at 4pm as the opening whistle of the game sounds but forecasters don't expect the conditions to improve much as the day goes on.

"The band of heavy rain will slowly move east across the country and ease off a little as it does but it will be followed by some very heavy showers," Mr O'Reilly added.

"So while the main band or aim will clear East, unfortunately, there are more heavy showers following behind. So once the rain clears, you still want to keep a coat nearby."

Met Éireann is predicting some chances of sunny spells but also the risk of thundershowers moving in from the west of the country bringing with it the chance of hail.

While temperatures remain mild, between 11C and 14C, the mercury will drop as low as 0C in parts overnight.