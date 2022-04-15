Roy Keane helps Cork-based Irish Guide Dogs launch new fundraising campaign

Irish soccer legend Roy Keane has helped a Cork-based charity Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind launch a new fundraising campaign.

The charity is asking the public to walk, run, cycle or swim 100km during the month of May to help raise money for Guide Dog Day, which takes place on Friday, May 27.

At the official launch event, the former Manchester United captain offered his support, and got to meet a puppy in training named Gordon, and a retired guide dog named Rory.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the charity says it successfully matched 73 guide dog and assistance dog partnerships in 2021. It was also able to place four community dogs in schools and facilities around the country.

Irish Guide Dogs currently has 35 pups undergoing formal training who they hope to match to people who need the in the coming months.

Soccer legend Roy Keane has helped to launch Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's national fundraising campaign Guide Dog Day which takes place on Friday 27 May. Roy Keane and some of Irish Guide Dogs' clients their dogs.

A further 108 puppies, who are in the early stages of their training, will enter their formal training phase later this year.

Some 97 families are currently on the charity's Assistance Dog Programme waiting list.

"This year Guide Dog Day will see our community of Volunteers nationwide finally back out in their localities doing on-street collections and other event and activities," said Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO Tim O'Mahony.

Anyone wishing or to sign up and donate can do www.guidedogs.ie. The charity is also encouraging those taking part to share their progress on social media using the hashtag #100k4GDD.

"The funds raised in May will mean 85 families’ lives will be changed before the end of the year which is a tremendous incentive," Mr O'Mahony added.

"Of course, not everyone will want to take on the Challenge. Whatever activity or event is done, or donation is made, every contribution will make a difference."