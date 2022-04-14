Homophobia was not 'washed away' after referendum, warns Labour councillor

An openly gay Limerick councillor has warned that homophobia was not “washed away” in the wake of the same-sex marriage referendum, following the killing of two men, in suspected homophobic attacks, in Sligo.

Labour’s Conor Sheehan said the horrific killings of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, show Ireland still has a very real and dangerous culture of homophobia.

Mr Sheehan said that in the very recent past, he was forced to remove himself from a number of online dating apps, due to threats and homophobic abuse he received.

“I had to remove myself due to some threatening messages, with homophobic undertones, which were jarring and unnerving to receive,” Mr Sheehan said.

Mr Sheehan said over the past few days he has been reflecting on the abuse he received while on dating apps.

“Would I have received those sort of messages if I was a straight man? Honestly, I don’t think so,” he added.

For Mr Sheehan, these two killings, as well as the recent high-profile homophobic attack on Evan Somers in Dublin show Ireland has a long way to go.

Mr Somers was hospitalised after being beaten on Dame Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident prompted concern from high-profile figures, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and pop singer Boy George, with many others condemning the incident.

“There was a feeling amongst a lot of people that since marriage equality, we had washed all the homophobia out of the country, but that's not the case,” Mr Sheehan said.

“First and foremost we need strong hate crime legalisation, to be brought forward by the Government. We need stronger action from the top down,” he added.

Mr Sheehan said proper sex education was also needed, which includes discussions about LGTBQ couples, LGTBQ family units and LGTBQ people in general.

The Labour councillor also stressed the need for visibility and representation, in order to show young LGTBQ people that it is okay, and safe, to be themselves.

There are people growing up that need to know it's perfectly normal to be gay, or trans, or bi. They need to know they can hold their true identity, and that they don’t have to conceal themselves in any way.”

For Mr Sheehan, that level of representation isn’t there yet — and it can be felt in severe ways.

“I am single, but if I was in a relationship, I don’t think I would feel safe, or comfortable, being affectionate in public. That says a lot about where are now, and I am not being dramatic.”

“We see it when people come up to people in public please, have slurs thrown at them, and have been physically attacked. So this, now, is a wake-up call that this is something that we, as a society, are struggling with,” he added.