Cork singer-songwriter's debut single beats Harry Styles to Number 1 spot on charts

The debut single of Corkman Kevin Walsh flew to the top of the music charts upon its release this week — even temporarily beating Harry Styles to the Number 1 spot.

Kevin Walsh, who was diagnosed as autistic aged five, said he sees his song Embrace the World as “a gesture of hope for autism awareness in the community for Ireland and beyond”.

Released this Wednesday, the symphonic ballad features talent from Emma Langford, Ger O’Hanlon, Lisa Curran, Molly Lynch, Rebecca Houlihan, Stephen Gormley, Caroline Kay and Mark Daly.

Kevin, 28, told the Irish Examiner that topping the charts was “a dream come true”, after facing many challenges in his journey to becoming a professional musician.

Fantastic achievement

Speaking at the official launch of the single via video link, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the single as “a fantastic achievement”.

"I hope that this gesture is widely embraced and has the positive impact it deserves.”

Half of all proceeds from sales will go to AsIAm, the national charity providing a one-stop-shop for the Autism community in Ireland.

“Kevin's decision to apply his musical talent and hard work in supportive of AsIAm is a mark of his quality and his selflessness as a person,” the Taoiseach said.

Video

The track was produced at Kitten Lane Studios by Aidan O’Connor, and at MTU Cork School of Music by MA graduate, Emily O’Leary with Mix Engineer Rik Appleby of Lionheart Productions, and Fergal Davis Mastering.

The music video for Embrace the World, directed by award-winning director-producer Yvonne Coughlan of RSVP (Red Sandstone Varied Productions), was shot over ten days, with 11 crew, and a cast of 21 character roles, 13 dancers, and 22 special extras.

The video illustrates key moments of Kevin’s life growing up as an autistic person, and the impact on his family; from a non-verbal child with eating difficulties to an adult with a First-Class Honours degree in music.

Kevin’s debut EP will be released later this year, featuring several versions of Embrace the World including celebrity duet, choir, multi-lingual, and a live group performance.