Cork family lose pets and all possessions in house fire

Efforts are underway to help a family in Cork who lost all of their possessions and a number of irreplaceable items in a house fire in recent days.

The fire started at the house in Wilton on Saturday night when the oldest of the four siblings, 22-year-old Aaron Power was at the family home with his girlfriend.

Aaron attempted to save the family dogs, one of which had just had five three-week-old puppies that were also in the home, but the blaze and the smoke made it impossible for him to save them.

The Power family lost everything in the fire, including a number of irreplaceable items belonging to their father, who passed away in 2018.

Now, over €8,400 has been raised for the Lisa Power and her children, Aaron, 19-year-old Khal, 18-year-old Aloishe and 16-year-old Sophie who are hoping to be back together soon.

Currently, some of the family are staying with their grandmother, while others are with friends.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Aaron said he first noticed smoke coming from the kitchen and within minutes, the fire was out of control.

The damage caused by the fire.

“I went into the kitchen where it started about two or three minutes beforehand and everything was fine and then literally within the space of two or three minutes, the whole thing was up in flames,” he said.

“It was crazy that it could happen so fast.”

He said they were in a state of “shock” as they watched the fire get worse.

“There was a time where we were standing outside the house looking at the house and the smoke rushing out the door was like someone was blowing the smoke out of the house. It was coming out so fast.”

His mother and one of his sisters were at an event on the night and when they returned home to see the damage, “they both completely broke down”, he said.

It was like an instant shock when they saw how bad it really was.

The Power family who recently lost their home in a fire. Aaron (22, top left) Khal (19, top right) Sophie (16, bottom left) Aloishe (18, bottom right).

Following the fire, Aaron described the generosity of their neighbours who offered the family clothes and anything else they may need, in addition to those who have donated to the fundraiser to help them.

The fundraiser has been established in the hopes of raising as much as possible to cover all the necessities needed for the family.

“It’s surreal when you think about it, that there’s so much generosity. Especially when people have their own issues," he added.

Now, while the family is currently split up, they are hoping to be back together soon.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.