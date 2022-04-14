Clare pet crematorium planning battle is laid to rest as it gets green light 

The first pet crematorium in the Mid-West has been given the green light after planning permission was granted for the new facility in Co Clare.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal by a Co Meath resident against the plans by the owners of a pet grooming business to transform a vacant unit at the Ennis Enterprise Centre on the Gort Road in Ennis into a crematorium for family pets.

The board upheld the decision of Clare County Council to approve the project and noted the proposed crematorium would constitute an acceptable use of the site and would not be prejudicial to public health.

However, it imposed a condition that a plan must be submitted on the storage of animal carcasses at the facility and waste collection provisions prior to opening.

The development was supported by 32 veterinary practices in Co Clare. They claimed the county lacks such a facility, with the nearest pet crematorium in Co Kerry.

There are currently only six crematoria in the Republic — Kerry, Wexford, Mayo, Waterford, Meath and Westmeath.

“The proposed service will be ideally suited in the Mid-West where there is a significant latent demand for such a facility,” said Danny and Aimee Keller, who will operate the pet crematorium.

The facility will have the capacity to carry out eight cremations per day.

The plans had been opposed by Navan resident, Don Weldon, who expressed concern about the environmental impact and traffic implications of the crematorium as well as an “incompatibility of land uses” because of its proximity to the local Educate Together national school and Cois na hAbhna auditorium.

Mr Weldon claimed the environment section of Clare County Council had wanted further information about the details of the proposal, but it was not sought by the local authority’s planners.

He also claimed abandoned vehicles left within the industrial estate near the vacant unit meant people using the proposed pet crematorium would have to “move dead animals through the industrial estate to the unit".

However, the Kellers said they would be collecting animal remains mainly from veterinary clinics with the majority of ashes returned to such practices, while abandoned vehicles had been removed.

The Kellers claimed the appeal was vexatious and should be dismissed as it was possibly linked to someone involved in running another crematorium.

As owners of a busy veterinary practice, Ennis Veterinary Surgery said the new facility would provide a much-needed service for pet owners in the county.

“In our experience, pets are seen by most owners as family members and the loss of a beloved pet can cause significant distress and angst. We have found that cremation is a popular option amongst our clients who wish to respectfully handle the remains of their deceased pets,” said Jerry O’Connor and Niamh Morrissey.