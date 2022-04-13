Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 65 patients waiting on trolleys this morning.

The hospital ranks second in the highest number of patients waiting on a bed with University Hospital Limerick topping the daily figures with 77.

The data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) shows that two of Cork City's hospitals, CUH and Mercy University Hospital, had a combined 92 patients without a bed today.

The figures are an indication of a worsening situation, the union has warned.

Heading into what is expected to be a busy Easter weekend for the hospitals, INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway says the situation is very worrying.

"Both hospitals must put a plan in place to mitigate the worst of the overcrowding crisis in the city," said Mr Conway.

"The problem in these two hospitals is only getting worse in the city as we enter the spring and summer months."

Covid-19 continues to pose problems for the hospitals and nursing and midwifery staff are said to be very nervous as the bank holiday weekend approaches.

Mr Conway has criticised what he called a disappointing reluctance on the employer's part to meet and engage with the INMO in relation to CUH.

"This is simply unacceptable, given the levels of overcrowding and the pressures being experienced by staff and patients in the emergency department."

He called on the South-Southwest Hospital Group to engage with the union as part of national agreements that are in place to tackle overcrowding in emergency departments.