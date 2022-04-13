Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

Heading into what is expected to be a busy Easter weekend for the hospitals, INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway says the current situation is very worrying
Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

Mercy University Hospital and Cork University Hospital had a combined 92 patients without a bed this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 20:30
Michelle McGlynn

Cork University Hospital (CUH) had 65 patients waiting on trolleys this morning.

The hospital ranks second in the highest number of patients waiting on a bed with University Hospital Limerick topping the daily figures with 77.

The data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) shows that two of Cork City's hospitals, CUH and Mercy University Hospital, had a combined 92 patients without a bed today.

The figures are an indication of a worsening situation, the union has warned.

Heading into what is expected to be a busy Easter weekend for the hospitals, INMO industrial relations officer Liam Conway says the situation is very worrying.

"Both hospitals must put a plan in place to mitigate the worst of the overcrowding crisis in the city," said Mr Conway.

"The problem in these two hospitals is only getting worse in the city as we enter the spring and summer months."

Covid-19 continues to pose problems for the hospitals and nursing and midwifery staff are said to be very nervous as the bank holiday weekend approaches.

Mr Conway has criticised what he called a disappointing reluctance on the employer's part to meet and engage with the INMO in relation to CUH.

"This is simply unacceptable, given the levels of overcrowding and the pressures being experienced by staff and patients in the emergency department."

He called on the South-Southwest Hospital Group to engage with the union as part of national agreements that are in place to tackle overcrowding in emergency departments.

Read More

INMO: Overcrowding in Cork hospitals is 'out of control'

More in this section

Dead rodent found in glue trap on box of crisps on shop floor Dead rodent found in glue trap on box of crisps on shop floor
FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough Developer lodges plans for 420 apartments on Bessborough site
Waterford councillors call for safety improvements after greenway accident Waterford councillors call for safety improvements after greenway accident
HospitalsovercrowdingPerson: Liam ConwayOrganisation: CUHOrganisation: Mercy University HospitalOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: INMO
Overcrowding in Cork City hospitals 'getting worse'

Funding boost could save vital air ambulance service

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices