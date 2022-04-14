Cork residents claim 'lack of clarity' around mental health facility 'undermines trust' in HSE

The HSE has been sharply criticised by residents of a Cork town for the “lack of clarity” around a proposed new mental health facility at a former B&B.

Some 44 observations and objections have been lodged with Cork County Council regarding a planning application made by the HSE for works and a change of purpose for Glenwood House in Carrigaline.

That application was finally made last month, 14 months after the purchase of Glenwood for €750,000, and 16 months after the executive was first given expert advice that planning permission would be required in order to redesignate the building as a medical facility. Glenwood House has lain vacant since its purchase.

Chief among local concerns, per the submissions lodged with the local authority, are whether or not Glenwood is a “suitable location” for a mental health facility, and the fact “the HSE has not provided information outlining the nature of patients and selection of same”.

“Insufficient information has been provided in the application and in the absence of this, the proposed development could be seriously injurious to the residential amenity of Glenwood,” one resident wrote in their submission.

“There has been no consultation from the HSE with myself, as a resident with a young family, living within 50m of this facility,” said another, while a third stated that “a facility with poor management is not acceptable in this location as it is too close to surrounding homes”.

Many of those making submissions note that they are not “opposed to planning application per se, rather we are anxious that several items in the application... are clarified”.

One local woman stated that the HSE, in “attempting to bypass proper planning procedures”, had undermined “trust and confidence” in itself. The HSE said that, given the matter is being considered by Cork County Council, “it would not be appropriate for us to comment”.

“However, we can say that we have engaged with and met with representatives of the local community in relation to this facility,” a spokesperson added.

However, local resident Lynda O’Donnell, one of those who made submissions, claimed that getting an initial meeting with the HSE on the matter last May had been “like pulling teeth”. “There is now an absolute distrust between us and the HSE,” she said.

Glenwood had previously been expected to serve as a replacement residence for the Owenacurra mental health facility in Midleton, which the HSE had slated for closure last October amid heightened local opposition.

Green councillor Liam Quaide, a prominent advocate for Owenacurra, said the fact such negativity regarding Glenwood exists in Carrigaline 16 months after it was purchased is “incredible”.

“It is yet another reason why dislocating Owenacurra residents from Midleton, where they are accepted and have been integrated for many years, is not in their interests,” he said.