Dead rodent found in glue trap on box of crisps on shop floor

The Food Safety Authority has said it is not good enough that there continues to be "serious disregard of basic food safety" among some businesses.

The comments come as seven closure orders were served on businesses in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Waterford in March.

Four closure orders were served under the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) Ace, 1998:

IrEntertainment Limited, 106 Lagan Road, Dublin Industrial Estate, Dublin 11

Press Up Eats, 4-5 South Main Street, Cork

OPTP Eatery Limited (take away), The Cross, Knocklong, Limerick

Asian Food Babak, Unit 5A, Park Road Business Park, Park Road, Waterford

A further three closure orders were served under the EU Regulations, 2020:

Remedy Health (Closed activities: All processing, marketing, sale and supply of Cannabidiol (CBD) food products (including food supplements) and the internet sites or social media sites it operates or employs, be ceased), Unit 7, Yawl Business Park, Millennium Court, Foxhole, Youghal, Cork

Indias Taste (take away), Bridgewater Hall, 17-19 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1

Allta at Liffey Trust Centre, 117-126 Sheriff Street Upper, Dublin 1

The reasons for the enforcement orders included extensive rodent activity, no suitable means of washing and disinfecting cooking equipment, no hand wash basin provided in kitchen, no written allergen information available to customers and no evidence of effective food safety management system in place.

In one instance, a glue trap containing a dead rodent was found on a box of crisps on the shop floor.

The monthly report identified an instance where concentrations of CBD declared on product labels were misleading as to the characteristic of the food and, in particular, as to their consumption.

A prohibition order was served on Remedy Health Limited, Unit 7, Yawl Business Park, Millennium Court, Foxhole, Youghal, Cork.

Elsewhere in Cork, the HSE undertook one prosecution in relation to Old Oak and 115 Cafe on 113 Oliver Plunkett Street.

Speaking about the recent enforcement orders, Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said some businesses were failing to comply with safe food practices which are in place to protect consumers' health.

"In particular, several of the closure orders reference significant rodent infestations," said Dr Byrne.

"This is not acceptable in any food business at any time, as it poses a serious risk to public health.

"Food businesses need to ensure that they have a strong food safety culture, including correct food safety management procedures in place to ensure pest control and best hygiene practice at all times. Consumers have a right to safe food."