Waterford councillors call for safety improvements after greenway accident

Waterford City and County Council are to take on board recommendations to manage cyclist and pedestrian traffic on the Waterford Greenway following an incident on the popular amenity last week.

Two teenage boys were hospitalised after colliding on the greenway just outside Lemybrien, near Ballylynch, shortly before midday on Thursday, April 7.

A multi-agency response was launched, with one of the casualties airlifted to University Hospital Waterford, while the other was taken to hospital by ambulance.

It is believed an organised event was taking place at the time on the greenway, which resulted in increased numbers of cyclists.

Raising the incident at a meeting of Dungarvan and Lismore, Sinn Féin councillor Conor McGuinness said: “We need to do better in promoting sensible and safe use, and of alerting users when there may be large groups, organised events, ongoing works, or higher than normal usage.

“We have a fantastic amenity but at times there is competing demands for space — how do we manage this to make it safe and accessible for all?”

Earlier this year in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy, it was suggested by Labour councillor Ger Barron to place wardens in Dungarvan and Waterford City to monitor sections of the 48km path.

As well as providing security, Mr Barron said the wardens could assist in educating users of the greenway on using the amenity safely.

Commenting on this suggestion in Monday’s meeting, fellow Labour councillor Thomas Phelan said while he did not think there was a “positive response” to the idea of wardens, it was “something [he’d] like to see looked into”.

Electronic signage

He echoed Cllr McGuinness’ suggestion of raising awareness of big events on the greenway via digital means, posting the idea of electronic signage in car parks along the route.

“I don’t want to say it’s a victim of its own success, it’s great to see it so busy, but that comes with the potential for situations to go wrong as has happened recently,” he said.

Dungarvan and Lismore district manager Kieran Kehoe described the greenway as "a phenomenal success and that’s down to the users”.

“I don’t think it merits the need of wardens or that level of constant vigilance. This is one incident in its five years, with its birthday last week,” Mr Kehoe added.

“I will take on board those comments. I think it may be better to improve signage and social media commentary around the rules of the greenway,” he continued, adding that while the rules are already displayed on the greenway’s website, “maybe it needs to be done in a more overt way”.

A council spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “Waterford City and County Council is aware of an incident reportedly involving two cyclists travelling together as part of a single group on Thursday, April 7.

“We would like to congratulate the emergency services who were involved in a multi-agency response to the incident, assisted on the ground by the WCCC Greenway Team.

“Waterford City and County Council will continue to monitor and review such incidents in collaboration with the appropriate agencies with a view to continuing to ensure the safety of all greenway users in as far as possible.”