Housing boon for Fermoy as plans for 330 new homes unveiled

Planners have lodged an application to build more than 330 new homes just south of Fermoy.

Cumnor Construction lodged a Strategic Housing Development application with An Bord Pleanála for 242 houses and 94 duplex units in the townland of Coolcarron, which is about a 30-minute drive from Cork City.

The plans would see a mix of five-, four-, three- and two-bed houses on the site and a mixture of one- and two-bed duplex units.

Also included within the plans are a 587sq m creche, four flexible open space areas and all ancillary development to allow vehicular access onto the R639 road. The creche would accommodate 86 childcare places, planning documents said.

Impact

“The proposed development has been designed to provide high-quality houses that will contribute positively to Fermoy where demand for housing has been consistent,” planners said.

They said it was within easy reach of schools, shops and churches, with St Colman’s sports ground lying to the north of the site. The planners also submitted an environmental impact assessment report, and a natura impact statement as part of their application.

Picture: Geraldine Coughlan Architects

Cork County Council gave consent for the planning application to proceed, as it would involve alterations to roads in possession of the council.

A letter of consent was also written by Bishop of Cloyne William Crean. He wrote that a portion of the land earmarked for the development was in the Church’s possession and consent was given to proceed with the application.

During the initial consultation period, An Bord Pleanála requested more details on the proposals in a number of areas.

This included a housing quality assessment, a green infrastructure plan and the residential amenities that would be available.

Compliance

In compliance with Government Part V regulations, the planners proposed transferring 33 of the proposed units to Cork County Council. Part V regulations are aimed at facilitating the delivery of social and affordable housing at large housing developments. Local authorities can obtain up to 10% of land zoned for housing development, but it is at their discretion what proportion of the housing is obtained.

“The final mix of units, location of units, and transfer costs are to be agreed with the council following any grant of planning permission, and prior to the commencement of development,” planners said.

Picture: Geraldine Coughlan Architects

An Bord Pleanála said the case is due to be decided by July 27.

Separately, the planning body has given the green light for a residential scheme at Monadrishane, Kilworth, just north of Fermoy.

The proposed development consists of 24 three-bed semi-detached houses, 10 four-bed semi-detached houses, a further nine four-bed detached houses and six two-bed dwellings.

Imposing a number of conditions, An Bord Pleanála said it did not consider that the proposed development would seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of adjoining properties. It also said it would not seriously injure the residential amenities of future occupants.