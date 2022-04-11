Man rescued from car that mounted railings near Apple campus in Cork

The driver of the car was the only occupant of the vehicle and was uninjured.
Man rescued from car that mounted railings near Apple campus in Cork

Cork City Fire Brigade personnel at the scen of the incident. Pictures: Cork City Fire Brigade/ Twitter

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 12:38
Ann Murphy

A man had to be rescued from a car after it crashed into a fence in a dramatic incident in Cork city last night.

The incident occurred on Dave McCarthy Road in Hollyhill at around 11pm when a car left the road and mounted the railings around the ESB sub-station close to Apple's campus.

The driver of the car was the only occupant of the vehicle and was uninjured, according to a garda spokesman.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but was subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí and units of Cork City Fire Service from the Anglesea Street station attended the scene.

More in this section

Several rescue agencies respond to ‘highly unusual incident’ off West Cork coast Several rescue agencies respond to ‘highly unusual incident’ off West Cork coast
Parish houses and youth centres in Kerry examined for use as refugee accommodation Parish houses and youth centres in Kerry examined for use as refugee accommodation
Pro hockey player and yoga teacher arrive at Great Blasket Island for caretaker roles Pro hockey player and yoga teacher arrive at Great Blasket Island for caretaker roles
GardaiCork City Fire BrigadeRoad traffic crashPlace: Cork
<p>Quidditch is a cross between handball, rugby, and dodge ball, with seven players on each team trying to outscore their opponents by scoring the quaffle through one of the opposition hoops.</p>

International Quidditch teams to fly into Limerick this summer 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices