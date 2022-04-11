Man rescued from car that mounted railings near Apple campus in Cork

A man had to be rescued from a car after it crashed into a fence in a dramatic incident in Cork city last night.
The incident occurred on Dave McCarthy Road in Hollyhill at around 11pm when a car left the road and mounted the railings around the ESB sub-station close to Apple's campus.
The driver of the car was the only occupant of the vehicle and was uninjured, according to a garda spokesman.
The man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but was subsequently released without charge.
Gardaí and units of Cork City Fire Service from the Anglesea Street station attended the scene.