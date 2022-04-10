Skellig Michael to reopen to tourists — with strict cap on visitor numbers

The Force has awoken in Co Kerry as Skellig Michael prepares to open up for its first full tourist season since 2019.

The protected island, which has become a mecca for 'Star Wars' fans in recent times after it was used in The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens in recent years, was closed off to visitors for the whole of 2020, and had a much-curtailed season last year because of the ongoing pandemic.

However, the Office of Public Works (OPW) has confirmed that the world-famous UNESCO world heritage site will be opened up to tourists this year for a full four-and-a-half month season.

Landings on the remote Atlantic outpost are scheduled to run from May 14 until October 1, weather permitting.

However, the number of visitors, allowed to access the 6th Century monastic isle each day of the upcoming season, will be kept in check.

Just 15 boat operators have been granted licenses for the 2022 season, with each vessel restricted to ferrying a maximum of 12 passengers a day.

And with demand likely to be high, particularly following the lifting of most Covid-related international travel restrictions, boat operators and local hoteliers can look forward to a bumper season.

Skellig Michael is home to a 6th century monastic settlement and was recently made famous by the making of the 'Star Wars' movies, 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi'. Picture: Carl Bruemmer/Design Pics/Corbis

Meanwhile, the OPW has confirmed that a team of its staff will be dispatched to the fragile site later this month to carry out pre-season checks and maintenance work, including the cleaning and repairing of the 600 steps leading up to the monastery.

An OPW spokesperson said: "We don't know if any damage has been caused to the island due to rockfall, as no personnel have been on the island since early October 2021.

"It is hoped that the OPW crew will be able to visit the island this month, weather permitting, to establish current conditions.

"A number of maintenance and safety works, including the cleaning of all the steps and pathways used by visitors, are generally undertaken prior to the commencement of the visitor season on Skellig Michael."

Interest in Skellig Michael has exploded in recent years, after the breathtaking outcrop was used as a filming location in the 'Star Wars' franchise.

However, future Hollywood-style movie projects are unlikely to be given the green light.

Last year the OPW received seven requests for filming, out of which five projects — all understood to be small-scale and "educational" in nature — were approved.