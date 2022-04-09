Benches torched and destroyed in Ballincollig's Regional Park

Three benches in a popular park in Co Cork have been set alight in an act of "skullduggery".

The benches in Ballincollig's Regional Park were made from recycled rubber and the park said they would have been "so well used" this weekend.

On social media, the park said: "It is such a great pity that the actions of a tiny few can impact so negatively at times on users enjoyment of the amenity!"

Speaking about the incident, Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher said that previously, benches of a similar kind were burned down and those had to be replaced by metal ones.

He said the benches made from recycled rubber are brilliant from an ecological point of view.

"But this just seems to be a spate of anti-social behaviour that was prevalent last year during the lockdown months and stuff like that."

Mr Kelleher said it is not the first time these benches have been burnt, but it is the first time all three have been burned.

"The only way around it is to replace them with steel ones," he said, adding that that comes at a cost.

He said that cost shouldn't have to be absorbed and he described the incident as "skullduggery and pure and utter vandalism".

Mr Kelleher added that the park "is one of the nicest in the city" that is "used by everyone and is for everyone".

"People have picnics on them, and people have picnics next to them. They watch their children play from them."

He added that it was "a beautiful public amenity" that has been "torched and destroyed".

The Irish Examiner has contacted the Garda Press Office for more information.