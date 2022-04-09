Irish universities in talks to provide 2,000 student beds for Ukrainian refugees

University College Cork runs five student apartment complexes while University of Limerick has 2,800 rooms available in its on-campus villages
Irish universities in talks to provide 2,000 student beds for Ukrainian refugees

More than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Ireland since the war began on February 24. A family from Ukraine passes through the final gate into Medyka, Poland. Photo: PA

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 02:58
Rebecca Laffan

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees may be placed in student accommodation units in Limerick and Cork during the summer months as UCC and UL continue talks with government officials on the issue.

Housing refugees in student accommodation when they become vacant at the end of the term has already been proposed by the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The Irish Examiner has been informed by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science that Irish universities are making around 2,000 beds available for use during the months of May to late August to refugees.

“The final allocation of accommodation by each higher education institution is a matter for that institution,” a department spokesperson added.

“While the Department can confirm that student accommodation is being offered to displaced Ukrainian people for the summer period, this will not impact on the supply for students for the forthcoming academic year.” 

More than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Ireland since the war began on February 24, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin describing the accommodation situation as “stretched”.

A University of Limerick (UL) spokesperson said that the university is presently liaising with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to explore the availability of student accommodation over the summer for Ukrainian refugees.

Read More

Luke O'Neill in Bratislava: 'People just wandering the streets ... it's mayhem'

“These discussions are not yet finalised,” they said.

UL has 2,800 rooms available in its on-campus villages, with the summer period falling between May 16 to August 27. University College Cork (UCC) runs five student apartment complexes, and the university’s summer period commences on May 30, with the 2022/23 academic year beginning on September 12.

A spokesperson said: “UCC has offered its student accommodation for use by Ukrainian refugees, and is in discussions with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to establish the ways in which we can provide support at this time.” 

Elsewhere in Cork, Munster Technological University has said it “will be providing support to students who have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine in a number of ways”.

This includes “working with student accommodation providers to help identify accommodation solutions for displaced students,” a spokesperson for the university said.

MTU has also stated it will be providing full-time course places to students from Ukraine whose studies have been interrupted, as well as re-skilling opportunities for displaced people from Ukraine. The university said it’s providing pastoral care to students from Ukraine who are currently enrolled in courses.

Read More

Ireland committed to Ukranian refugees despite housing concerns, say Taoiseach

More in this section

Dunkettle disruption expected with lane restrictions over Easter holidays Dunkettle disruption expected with lane restrictions over Easter holidays
Two cyclists hospitalised after colliding on Waterford greenway Two cyclists hospitalised after colliding on Waterford greenway
Tributes pour in following death of former Irish Examiner sports journalist Brendan Mooney Tributes pour in following death of former Irish Examiner sports journalist Brendan Mooney
#UkraineRefugee CrisisPlace: CorkPlace: LimerickOrganisation: University of LimerickOrganisation: University College CorkOrganisation: Munster Technological University
<p>Irish Coast Guard volunteers from Doolin and the crew of the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, had been conducting searches for a man since he was reported missing on Wednesday. File picture.</p>

Second body recovered from sea off Co Clare in 24 hours

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices