Irish universities in talks to provide 2,000 student beds for Ukrainian refugees

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees may be placed in student accommodation units in Limerick and Cork during the summer months as UCC and UL continue talks with government officials on the issue.

Housing refugees in student accommodation when they become vacant at the end of the term has already been proposed by the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The Irish Examiner has been informed by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science that Irish universities are making around 2,000 beds available for use during the months of May to late August to refugees.

“The final allocation of accommodation by each higher education institution is a matter for that institution,” a department spokesperson added.

“While the Department can confirm that student accommodation is being offered to displaced Ukrainian people for the summer period, this will not impact on the supply for students for the forthcoming academic year.”

More than 20,000 Ukrainian refugees have now arrived in Ireland since the war began on February 24, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin describing the accommodation situation as “stretched”.

A University of Limerick (UL) spokesperson said that the university is presently liaising with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to explore the availability of student accommodation over the summer for Ukrainian refugees.

“These discussions are not yet finalised,” they said.

UL has 2,800 rooms available in its on-campus villages, with the summer period falling between May 16 to August 27. University College Cork (UCC) runs five student apartment complexes, and the university’s summer period commences on May 30, with the 2022/23 academic year beginning on September 12.

A spokesperson said: “UCC has offered its student accommodation for use by Ukrainian refugees, and is in discussions with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth to establish the ways in which we can provide support at this time.”

Elsewhere in Cork, Munster Technological University has said it “will be providing support to students who have been affected by the crisis in Ukraine in a number of ways”.

This includes “working with student accommodation providers to help identify accommodation solutions for displaced students,” a spokesperson for the university said.

MTU has also stated it will be providing full-time course places to students from Ukraine whose studies have been interrupted, as well as re-skilling opportunities for displaced people from Ukraine. The university said it’s providing pastoral care to students from Ukraine who are currently enrolled in courses.