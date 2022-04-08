Dunkettle disruption expected with lane restrictions over Easter holidays

Delays around the Dunkettle interchange roundabout are expected for the next two weeks with just one lane in operation.
In the area between the Glanmire Roundabout and the Dunkettle roundabout there will be just one lane in place from April 9 until April 16.
A project update has said delays are to be expected, especially at peak times.
The statement added that the works were targeted to be completed during the Easter school holidays.
An Oireachtas committee heard this week from Transport Infrastructure Ireland who said construction works on the Dunkettle interchange are approximately 35-40% complete.
Earlier this year, the first new flyover for the upgrade project was completed.
The opening of the structure on the northern side of the Jack Lynch tunnel marked a major milestone in the huge engineering project to create a largely freeflow traffic arrangement through one of the country’s busiest interchanges, at the junction of the M8 and N25, the Jack Lynch tunnel, and the N40 Southern Ring Road.