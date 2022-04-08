Cork woman who died on Galtees was 'devoted to her darling children' funeral told

Cork woman Cora O'Grady's final achievement "was raising money for a good cause", which was an act that summed her up, mourners at her funeral mass were told

The mother-of-two was remembered for her "sense of divilment" and her love for her children.

Her funeral Mass on Friday morning heard that Ms O'Grady was a woman who "was solely devoted to her darling children".

Ms O'Grady died last weekend after she became ill on the Galtee Mountains where she had been taking part in a Climb with Charlie fundraising campaign.

The Mitchelstown woman had been taking part in the charity climb with her children Luke and Lilly, aged eight and 11, when she suddenly became ill.

Her children "were the centre of her life" the funeral heard. A symbol of home was brought to the altar to reflect Ms O'Grady's love of her family, her neighbours, and being part of the community.

She was a lover of cooking and bringing people together and someone who "had pride in herself and always looked well".

Other symbols brought to the altar included a cookbook, a bunch of lilies to show her love of gardening, and a tennis racket.

"It's impossible to watch Wimbledon without thinking of Cora," the funeral heard.

Beaming, shining light lost

In an emotional eulogy, Ms O'Grady's cousin Jerome said "a beaming, shining light" was lost last Saturday, and that she was someone who "brought so much fun and joy" to so many.

She was "so devoted" to her two children and they were told that her spirit "will always be with you".

Jerome said: "Cora not only loved her children, like most parents are obliged to do, but she enjoyed their company. She enjoyed being with them. She enjoyed watching their achievements and their progress.

"She was an incredibly proud mum."

The mass heard of Cora's "fun-loving spirit" with Jerome stating: "We often heard Cora before we saw her. Her loud infectious laugh was Cora's was of saying hello".

"Our lives are forever enriched for knowing Cora. And at this difficult time, we must try to take some comfort from that."

The mass heard that comfort could be taken in the knowledge that Cora is now "with her beloved dad and her darling mom, Chrissy, and her sister Gabby".

No doubt she is up there already causing some divilment.

Fr Pat O’Donoghue said: "We feel her absence as she had the ability to be an engaging presence for so many, her absence is all the more keenly felt."

A GoFundMe page was set up following the death of Ms O'Grady, with the funds being used to support her children. So far, more than €75,000 has been raised.

The Climb with Charlie events took place nationwide last weekend and saw people across the country climb mountains in spirit with Charlie Bird.

The event was to raise money for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta after Mr Bird had been diagnosed with MND.

Earlier this week, Mr Bird offered his condolences to Ms O'Grady's family and friends, adding that they are in his thoughts and prayers.