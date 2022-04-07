Man, 30s, killed in Tipperary road crash

The single-vehicle crash happened on the R664 at Garyduff near Aherlow shortly before 10pm.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a car crash late on Wednesday night.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The man's body has been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place later.

The road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Family Notices