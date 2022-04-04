Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in Twitter

Tesla boss Elon Musk has bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

Mr Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

He has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform.

Damn, @elonmusk wasn’t messing around.



He has acquired about billion of Twitter stock and is now the single largest shareholder of the company. pic.twitter.com/mwqR7reHZB — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 4, 2022

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Mr Musk said he was “giving serious thought” to creating a new social media platform.

Also last month, Mr Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter.