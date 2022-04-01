UCC 'got no formal complaints' about gig outside rented house near campus

University College Cork (UCC) says it has received no formal complaints about a band playing a mini-gig outside a rented house near the college campus during the week.
Gardaí were called to the College Rd area just after 8pm on Tuesday after a crowd, most of college-going age, gathered outside the house at Mount Pleasant where a seven-piece band, complete with drumkit, keyboard, and amplified guitars, was performing in the driveway.
One local resident described the event as “appalling” and said those involved showed complete disrespect and disregard for their neighbours.
However, some student leaders said they had no time for people complaining about such activity after two years of lockdown.
A garda spokesman said while the event was not prohibited, they did disperse the crowd but no arrests were made.
A spokesman for UCC said while the university did receive calls from members of the local community, and is liaising with them, no formal complaints about the event have been registered with its Campus Watch body.
“University College Cork is committed to meeting its responsibility to our local community, as evidenced by the fact that UCC became the first third level institute in the country to appoint a dedicated Neighbourhood Support Officer (NSO),” he said.
"Our NSO works with neighbours, students, and key stakeholders to deepen relationships and help develop community led-initiatives, seeks to address concerns, and ensures the needs of the community are responded to in a collaborative and supportive way.
“UCC’s student rules outline how the university requires its students to conduct themselves in an appropriate and reasonable manner, and UCC Campus Watch investigates any complaints relating to any alleged breaches of these student rules.”
Gardaí said they were planning to visit the tenants of the property at the centre of this event to discuss possible further action.
The residents’ spokesperson said landlords need to do more.
“If a landlord has control over their house, and they lay down rules about causing no disturbance to neighbours, the tenants should abide by that,” they said.