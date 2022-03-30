Gardaí break up College Road house party as large crowd attends mini-gig

Gardaí had to disperse a crowd after a band played a mini-gig outside a rented house near University College Cork (UCC).

They also plan to visit the tenants of the property soon to discuss possible further action.

It follows an outdoor gig, which residents on College Road said bore all the hallmarks of an organised event, featuring members of the band, Violet Club, well-known on the pub and club circuit in Cork city.

The band, which has published video footage and photographs of the event on their social media channels, did not respond to a request for comment.

Up to seven band members, complete with drumkit, keyboard and amplified guitars, set up in the drive of the rented property at Mount Pleasant, on College Road, at around 7pm on Tuesday, and kicked off a gig which lasted about two hours.

They attracted a large crowd which gathered in the drive, on the footpath outside and in the front gardens of neighbouring properties.

While there are a lot of rented properties in the area, a spokesperson for residents on College Road said there are many long-term residents living nearby too, many with young children.

'Disrespect and disregard'

The spokesperson described the event as “appalling” and said those involved showed complete disrespect and disregard for their neighbours.

“We normally have to deal with loud house parties, with music blaring from stereos, usually out the back of these rented properties, but this is the first time we’ve seen a band set up like this," the spokesperson said.

They moved cars from outside the property earlier to make way for the band to set up. This was organised.

“One resident, who has a relative living in the US, got a phone call from that relative later saying they had seen footage of the event on TikTok.”

Residents contacted the landlord and the gardaí.

A garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí attended the scene and dispersed the crowd but he said the event itself was not prohibited by law and no arrests were made.

He said members of the community policing unit are due to speak to the tenants soon about the matter.

The residents' spokesperson said the landlord must take action, and added: “If a landlord has control over their house, and they lay down rules about causing no disturbance to neighbours, the tenants should abide by that.

If in this case the landlord laid down the rules, and the tenants went against that, then the landlord must step in, regain control and take steps to ensure it never happens again.

Gardaí also called to another house party incident in College Road later in the night after reports that people were seen partying on a roof.

The residents’ spokesperson said they have become used to regular disturbances in the area on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as people, mostly third level students, leave nearby pubs and gather outside local takeaways.