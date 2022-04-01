Cork man charged with arson attack on Irish bar in Cyprus

An Irish man has been charged in Cyprus following a suspected arson attack that gutted an Irish pub.

The 41-year-old, who is originally from near Cork City, was arrested in the Alsancak area of the island following the incident in the Kyrenia district of North Cyprus last Monday night.

The popular Irish bar, Paddi Longs, on Dumlupınar Street in Alsancak, which claims to be the only Irish bar in northern Cyprus, was almost completely gutted in the incident.

The bar was closed when the alarm was raised just after midnight on Monday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and fought the blaze but the building suffered extensive damage, estimated at around €275,000.

Extensive damage

Photographs posted on social media show the scale of the damage, with extensive damage to its interior and to its outdoor seating area.

Cypriot police arrested a suspect soon afterwards on suspicion of arson.

A car registered in the suspect’s name was found abandoned close to the scene.

The Irish man, who it is understood has been living with a relative in Cyprus for about a year, has since appeared in court on a number of charges, including arson, threats of violence, sexual assault, sexual harassment and drunken disturbance, according to local media reports.

It was alleged in court that the man had been socialising in the bar on Monday evening and had consumed excessive alcohol and was asked to leave.

It was alleged that he harassed a staff member, first verbally and then physically, before he left the premises, and allegedly threatened the staff member and threatened to burn the business down as he was leaving.

The court has granted a three-day detention order against the accused while the police investigation continues.

Owners heartbroken

Meanwhile, the owners of the bar, Sally Knights and Karl Long, said they are heartbroken.

They had only just completed a major renovation and reopened the venue in time for the St Patrick’s festivities when the incident occurred.

Ms Knights said she was too upset and distraught to comment publicly while they make arrangements to try and salvage their business.

In a post on Facebook, the couple appealed for volunteers to help them with the clean-up of the site this weekend.

“We actually don’t know where to start. We thank everyone for their support during this heartbreaking time,” they said.