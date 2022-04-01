Plans lodged for 420 apartments on Bessborough site in Cork

It includes proposals for 140 build-to-sell apartments, a 25-space creche, and communal open spaces
Plans lodged for 420 apartments on Bessborough site in Cork

The site of the proposed apartments at Bessborough, Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 17:00
Eoin English

Plans have been lodged for 420 apartments, some in buildings up to 10-storeys high, on part of the former Bessborough mother and baby home estate in Cork.

Estuary View Enterprises 2020 Ltd, which owns most of the former Bessborough lands, has submitted plans to An Bórd Pleanála through the strategic housing development process (SHD) in an application which includes two distinct submissions relating to two landbanks.

One relates to an area the developers have called The Farm, on land in the northeast of the estate close to the former mother and baby home.

It includes proposals for 140 build-to-sell apartments, a 25-space creche and communal open space areas.

The residential element includes 70 one-bed, 67 two-bed and one three-bed units in buildings ranging from one to five storeys.

Some of the original Bessborough buildings and structures will be renovated, reused and integrated into the new design, and a five-acre amenity park is proposed.

The second submission relates to an area the developers have called The Meadows, on land east of Bessborough House.

Next to Blackrock Greenway

This site, flanked on the east by the Blackrock greenway, is north of land identified on historic OSi trace maps as a ‘children’s burial ground’.

It is proposed to build 280 build-to-sell apartments - six studio apartments, 112 one-bed, 150-bed and 12-three bed apartments in buildings ranging in height from one to 10 storeys - as well as a 35-space creche.
In a statement, the developers said all buildings are designed to the latest NZEB (Near Zero Energy Building) standards with extensive green roofs and large arrays of photovoltaic panels at roof level.

Larger than standard bike storage provision is made given how close the sites are to the Blackrock greenway and the city centre.

The developer, which owns most of the rest of the former mother and baby home estate, has also prepared a masterplan for its wider landholding 

Glen Barry, the design principal of ShipseyBarry Architects, said it was developed through “meaningful stakeholder engagement from a very early stage”.

“The aim is to create new parkland communities with nearly 25 acres of parkland made available to the public,” he said.

The concept is for an ‘opening up’ of the estate for the community's use in this highly accessible location.

The masterplan includes a proposal for a 13.6-acre neighbourhood and remembrance park which the developers have committed to eventually ceding to public ownership.

A new pedestrian street accessed from the pedestrian bridge to the west of the estate to a greenway on the east is also proposed and there are plans to use this space to provide amenities such as a public café, gym and communal lounges.

The SHD application has been submitted to Bórd Pleanála following a lengthy process involving the developers, the board and Cork City Council.

The developers acknowledged the “meaningful engagement” of various stakeholders with an interest in the history of the Bessborough estate in reaching decisions that have led to the detailed application being submitted.

Read More

Campaigners renew call for CPO of suspected children's burial site at Bessborough

More in this section

Cork park decimated by two suspected arson attacks in 48 hours  Cork park decimated by two suspected arson attacks in 48 hours 
Divers search river for weapon used in Cork stabbing Divers search river for weapon used in Cork stabbing
Cork man charged with arson attack on Irish bar in Cyprus Cork man charged with arson attack on Irish bar in Cyprus
BessboroughApartmentsHousingPlace: Cork
<p>Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 115 attended the scene this morning.</p>

Fisherman rescued from trawler off West Cork coast

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

  • 6
  • 9
  • 12
  • 29
  • 36
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices