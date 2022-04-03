Improvements planned for facilities at Garretstown beach

Improvements are being planned for one of the most popular beaches in Co Cork, including the removal of dangerous iron girders, excess sand on the roadway, the upgrading of disabled access, and hopefully the addition of new parking spaces.

A meeting of the Bandon/Kinsale municipal district council heard calls from several councillors for the need to improve facilities at Garretstown beach, near Kinsale.

Council engineers said they were planning to remove sand from the road next to the beach.

This prompted Kinsale-based Fine Gael councillor Marie O’Sullivan to point out that there were some dangerous girders beginning to protrude from part of the dunes there.

“They have to be removed. They are very dangerous — it’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

Engineers said they would make that safe.

Disabled parking spaces

Ms O’Sullivan also asked that disabled parking spaces be created close to the beachside picnic tables.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman agreed with Ms O'Sullivan and said a proper wheelchair-friendly access path had to be developed from the parking spaces to picnic tables.

Meanwhile, Mr Coleman said a local landowner was willing to engage with the council to help it develop extra parking spaces close to the beach and he urged officials to immediately enter into dialogue with that person.

“There’s an opportunity to improve on the number of parking spaces there. You could be there [at the beach] on a winter’s day and it would be busy, let alone in the summer," he said.

"It would be important to get these works done as early as possible. Garretstown has a high level of activity all year round because it’s popular for people involved in water sports,” Mr Coleman said.

Kite surfers at Garretstown beach, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said a plan needed to be put in place to improve facilities at the nearby Garrylucas beach.

Council engineers said they would write to their coastal management department seeking a plan be drawn up for future work there.

Mr Murphy also asked engineers to do something about the road leading up to the Old Head of Kinsale. He said there were a number of potholes on it “some of which are substantial in size.”

Ahead of the tourist season, councillors said they’d received a number of applications for outdoor dining licences in Kinsale thatare being progressed.