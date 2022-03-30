Man hospitalised after alleged assault on Cork's South Mall

Man hospitalised after alleged assault on Cork's South Mall

The boardwalk on South Mall, cordoned off by gardaí after an incident. Picture: Ellen O'Regan

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 21:23
Ellen O'Regan and Eoin English

Gardaí have cordoned off the boardwalk area on South Mall in Cork city as a male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an assault.

Gardaí in Anglesea Street were alerted to an incident of assault that occurred at the Boardwalk on the corner of South Mall and Grand Parade in Cork City this evening at approximately 5pm.

One male (age unknown) was removed from the scene by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.

It is understood that the man was among a group of people who were sitting on the boardwalk overlooking the southern channel of the River Lee when he was involved in a verbal argument with another member of the group.

Another man wearing dark clothing and a hoodie approached the group and appeared to slash the man at least four times before apparently flinging the weapon into the river.

The man fled the scene on foot towards the city library and was pursued by two members of the group.

The area was sealed off for a technical and forensic examination.

It is expected that the investigation will include a search of the river immediately adjacent to the scene of the attack.

Gardaí have closed off the area for further inspection, and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Elderly victim of knifepoint robbery moves into new Cork home Elderly victim of knifepoint robbery moves into new Cork home
Blarney Castle gets permission to challenge primary care centre development Blarney Castle gets permission to challenge primary care centre development
Man for court after woman threatened at knifepoint in Skibbereen Man for court after woman threatened at knifepoint in Skibbereen
Man hospitalised after alleged assault on Cork's South Mall

Man charged over threat to kill woman in Skibbereen 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

  • 6
  • 9
  • 12
  • 29
  • 36
  • 40
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices