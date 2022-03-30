Man hospitalised after alleged assault on Cork's South Mall

Gardaí have cordoned off the boardwalk area on South Mall in Cork city as a male has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following an assault.
Gardaí in Anglesea Street were alerted to an incident of assault that occurred at the Boardwalk on the corner of South Mall and Grand Parade in Cork City this evening at approximately 5pm.
One male (age unknown) was removed from the scene by ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
It is understood that the man was among a group of people who were sitting on the boardwalk overlooking the southern channel of the River Lee when he was involved in a verbal argument with another member of the group.
Another man wearing dark clothing and a hoodie approached the group and appeared to slash the man at least four times before apparently flinging the weapon into the river.
The man fled the scene on foot towards the city library and was pursued by two members of the group.
The area was sealed off for a technical and forensic examination.
It is expected that the investigation will include a search of the river immediately adjacent to the scene of the attack.
Gardaí have closed off the area for further inspection, and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.