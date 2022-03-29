Gardaí probe St Patrick's Day assault on young girl in Co  Waterford

Assault was filmed on mobile phones
A number of individuals have been identified and statements have been taken over an alleged incident in Co Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 19:30
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

Gardaí are making progress in their investigation into an alleged assault on a young girl in Co Waterford on St Patrick’s Day.

Videos and a photograph taken on mobile phones of the incident were circulated and have emerged online.

The video was shot in a wooded area, in the town of Cappoquin, in west Waterford.

The alleged victim, aged in her mid-teens, needed medical treatment afterwards.

The videos show that a large crowd of teenagers had gathered at the location at the time.

The incident began as two girls, including the alleged victim, were talking before the other girl struck out. They wrestled on the ground, roared on by many of those present.

A second girl joined in, with the videos appearing to capture her repeatedly punching the girl as she was on the ground.

Photographs were also taken of the alleged victim, head bowed and kneeling on the ground. Standing beside her, and posing for the photo, were two boys, also aged in their mid-teens.

It is understood that gardaí have gathered the video evidence and other images.

A number of individuals have been identified and statements have been taken. Further steps are expected in the investigation.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said: “Gardaí at Dungarvan have commenced an investigation following the alleged assault of a female in the course of an incident involving a group of youths in the Cappoquin area of Co Waterford, on March 17, 2022.

It said: “The female, who is aged in her mid-teens, received medical treatment following the incident for non-life threatening injuries.” 

The statement said investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry adding: “As the incident involved young persons, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

Place: Cappoquin
