Ireland withdraws from bid to host America's Cup in Cork harbour

The Government has confirmed that Ireland has withdrawn its bid to host the 37th America's Cup saying that the infrastructure needed to hold the event in Cork harbour would not be in place in time.

A technical team visited Cork City earlier in the year to assess a number of sites as part of the state’s due diligence process on the bid to host the 2024 yacht race.

The visit included stops at potential race and event locations, including the Tivoli docks which were pitched as the event’s technical and team base, and Kennedy Quay, which could have hosted the race village.

It involved a detailed assessment of transport options to and from each of the sites and an examination of the availability of power and other utilities at each location.

However, the assessment found that the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place by the time of the event.

Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers said that after consultation with party leaders and relevant cabinet colleagues, they have today decided "not to proceed further in the bidding process" to host the prestigious yacht race.

In a statement issued this evening the Government said that while Cork harbour is potentially a great venue for the event, the assessment found that the necessary infrastructural and planning arrangements would not be in place in time.

"An event of the calibre of the America’s Cup brings with it an expectation of excellent delivery; the tight timeframe available prior to the 37th edition of the Cup brought with it a large risk of under-delivery."

The Government said that it recognises the positives it would have brought to Cork in terms of tourism, a "very considerable amount of expenditure" would have been required to deliver the event.

The state would have had to pay up to €55m for the right to host the race and on TV rights, but a cost-benefit analysis has shown that the event could have been worth an estimated €500m to the economy.