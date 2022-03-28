Woman alleges untreated infection left her catastrophically injured from birth

Judgement has been reserved until after Easter on the case of a profoundly disabled Cork woman who alleges that a potentially deadly, untreated infection was allowed to fester for hours after her birth in a Cork hospital and left her catastrophically injured.

Jane Harte, represented by her mother Olivia Harte, is suing Pallany Pillay, a retired consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist who operated City General Hospital in Cork before it closed in 2000.

Justice Marguerite Bolger said that she appreciated that her decision would have a profound impact on both sides.

She told a sitting of the High Court in Cork that she would do her best to deliver judgement “as soon as possible”. She would then give an indicative view on costs and would permit further representations from both sides, she said.

Now 26, Ms Harte is profoundly disabled with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. She requires 24-hour care and supervision and lives at the Cope foundation facility in Montenotte in Cork City.

It is alleged that Ms Harte was born healthy but she contracted an infection and her condition deteriorated catastrophically over the first 17 hours of her life at the now-closed City General Hospital on October 8, 1995.

Independent experts

Three independent experts found that Ms Harte was born “in good condition” at 6am that morning, according to an affidavit submitted by her legal team.

But her mother, who was 16 at the time, said she remembers her breathing loudly and moaning from about 2pm, which worsened as time passed, and alleges she could not initially get Mr Pillay to attend to her baby.

At 11pm that night, breathing rapidly, turning purple and close to death, the baby was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit in the Erinville hospital in her grandmother’s car accompanied by a midwife from City General Hospital.

Her skin had turned a blueish purple (cyanosis), she was mottled, tachypnoiac (abnormally high respiratory rate resulting in abnormally rapid breathing). She was also grunting and was very poorly perfused on her arrival at the Erinville, staff noted at the time.

Medical records from the Erinville at the time note that the midwife who accompanied Ms Harte told the hospital that the baby had been “grunting” throughout the day while at City General Hospital.

Grunting is one of a number of clinical signs (which records appear to show that baby Jane exhibited at City General Hospital in the initial hours after her birth) of neonatal streptococcus sepsis, noted Simon Mitchell, consultant neonatologist, an independent medical expert contacted by the plaintiff.

Adrienne Egan, senior counsel for the defence, had applied to have the case dismissed, saying it was not possible for her client to face a fair trial because of missing records and missing witnesses.

Her client, Dr Pillay, closed his private maternity hospital in 2000 and destroyed his medical records in 2015 when there was no indication that the plaintiff would take a case, she said.

And because of these missing records and missing witnesses, including the midwife who accompanied baby Jane to the Erinville, it was not possible to have a fair trial.

However, Justice Bolger noted that had the defendant preserved the records for the recommended 25 years the records would still be in existence when Ms Harte’s case was taken.

Ms Egan said that the defendant could not defend himself when proceedings were initiated some 24 to 25 years after the incident allegedly occurred.

She said that Dr Pillay, a retired consultant obstetrician, is now 88.

But John Healy, senior counsel for the plaintiff, said that there was case law which supported cases being taken almost 50 years after the alleged incident so this was not an adequate defence.

Mr Healy said that this was not a case about missing records, as the defence suggested. He said there was a reliable report given by the midwife who accompanied Ms Harte to the Erinville hospital that night and there were numerous medical reports over the years confirming Ms Harte’s condition and its likely cause.