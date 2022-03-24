In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Waterford

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla began their sixth official joint trip to the Republic by visiting Waterford today.
The couple learned about the history of the Viking boat and viewed a performance by a Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, and later met first responders and members of the community in Cathedral Square.
Camilla enjoyed a tour of Henry de Bromhead Stables and met with champion jockey Rachael Blackmore.
Charles went on an impromptu walkabout after visiting local social enterprise Grow It Yourself (GIY), where he got stuck in by helping some schoolchildren with a potato-sowing demonstration.
He was accompanied on the visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.
Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Lunchtime News Wrap
Sign up to to get the latest news direct to your inbox daily at 1pm
Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.