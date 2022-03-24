In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Waterford

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla began their sixth official joint trip to the Republic by visiting Waterford today.

Camilla learns about the history of the Viking boat. Picture: Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images

The couple learned about the history of the Viking boat and viewed a performance by a Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, and later met first responders and members of the community in Cathedral Square.

Charles and Camilla meet members of Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group at Reginald's Tower. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Charles and Camilla pictured at the Waterford Crystal factory. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Charles gets hands-on at the Waterford Crystal factory. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

The royal couple get a first-hand look at the craftmanship that goes into Waterford Crystal products. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Camilla enjoyed a tour of Henry de Bromhead Stables and met with champion jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Camilla with Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore. Picture: Arthur Edwards/PA Wire

Keen horserider Camilla with Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle. Picture: Arthur Edwards/PA Wire

Charles went on an impromptu walkabout after visiting local social enterprise Grow It Yourself (GIY), where he got stuck in by helping some schoolchildren with a potato-sowing demonstration.

He was accompanied on the visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Charles helps school children plant potatoes during a visit to non-profit social enterprise, Grow It Yourself (GIY), which helps people grow food and learn about food sustainability. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Charles gives the people a wave as he tours the gardens with Simon Coveney. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire