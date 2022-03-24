In pictures: Charles and Camilla visit Waterford

The couple visited various landmarks and learned about the history of the city during their visit to Waterford.
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla looking at a view Dragon Slayer Sword during their visit to Waterford. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla began their sixth official joint trip to the Republic by visiting Waterford today.

Pictured (L-R) are Joe Kelly, Mayor of Waterford City and County Council, Charles, Camilla and Mary Butler TD, Minister of State at the Department of Health during their visit to Waterford. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire
Camilla learns about the history of the Viking boat. Picture: Arthur Edwards-Pool/Getty Images
The couple learned about the history of the Viking boat and viewed a performance by a Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, and later met first responders and members of the community in Cathedral Square.

Charles and Camilla meet members of Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group at Reginald's Tower. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Charles and Camilla pictured at the Waterford Crystal factory. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire
Charles gets hands-on at the Waterford Crystal factory. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire
The royal couple get a first-hand look at the craftmanship that goes into Waterford Crystal products. Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire
Camilla enjoyed a tour of Henry de Bromhead Stables and met with champion jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Camilla with Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore. Picture: Arthur Edwards/PA Wire
Keen horserider Camilla with Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle. Picture: Arthur Edwards/PA Wire
Charles went on an impromptu walkabout after visiting local social enterprise Grow It Yourself (GIY), where he got stuck in by helping some schoolchildren with a potato-sowing demonstration.

He was accompanied on the visit by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Charles helps school children plant potatoes during a visit to non-profit social enterprise, Grow It Yourself (GIY), which helps people grow food and learn about food sustainability. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Charles gives the people a wave as he tours the gardens with Simon Coveney. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Family Notices