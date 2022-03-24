Prince Charles meets with members of Waterford's Ukrainian community

Prince Charles has met with members of Waterford's Ukrainian community as part of the visit by the British royals to the city.

He is also expected to address the crisis in a speech later. Both he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, kicked off the second leg of their four-day visit to the island of Ireland with a walk around the centre of Waterford city.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the route for the start of the couple’s sixth official joint trip to the Republic, which follows two days in the North. The couple, who have vowed to visit every county in Ireland, arrived there on Tuesday as part of the celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As part of their walk around, they met sixth-form students from the Presentation Secondary School outside the Irish Silver Museum.

The prince met with members of the Ukrainian community in the city who have been organising aid and supplies for the countrymen and women since the invasion by Russia a month ago. On the second day of his visit to Northern Ireland, he met a Ukrainian refugee who fled the country with her two sons.

Named by the BBC as Maryna, she told the broadcaster that he told her he could not believe what was happening to her country. It is understood that he will bring up the issue in one of the two speeches he is due to give during his visit. He will also discuss climate change and the challenges it poses.

The prince is also due to visit the House of Waterford, the premises of Waterford Crystal, where he will meet three local businesses in the Lismore Showroom. Prince Charles will also meet community groups and students in the city’s Grow It Yourself Gardens.

He will also visit a farm to learn about soil and water quality, biodiversity and is due to see a drone demonstration measuring “carbon sequestration in the hedgerows”.

Meanwhile, the duchess will visit Henry de Bromhead’s stables on her own, to meet staff and teams at the stables and a number of prize-winning racehorses including Cheltenham Champion Hurdle winner, Honeysuckle.

The highlight of her visit will be to meet Rachael Blackmore, the 32-year-old from Tipperary who won the Boodles Gold Cup at Cheltenham on the Henry de Bromhead-trained chaser A Plus Tard.

Tomorrow, the royal couple will visit Tipperary.