Unclear if Russia sanctions will impact 'essential service' of Limerick's Aughinish Alumina

It is understood that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have met with senior figures at the plant in recent days
Thomas Byrne said it remained to be seen if the Aughinish Alumina plant (pictured in background) in Limerick would fall under those sanctions. File photo: Dan Linehan

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 11:15
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

There is a "strong possibility" of more sanctions against Russia coming this week, Ireland's Minister for European Affairs has said.

Thomas Byrne said, however, that it remained to be seen if the Aughinish Alumina plant in Limerick would fall under those sanctions.

The plant is owned by Russian company Rusal and its parent EN+ but both have thus far avoided sanctions. It is understood that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have met with senior figures at the plant in recent days. 

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Mr Byrne said that the factory is "an essential service". 

He said that he was not involved in discussions but that if Rusal falls under sanctions, the Government will work to ensure the plant continues operating due to its importance in the European aluminium market.

Mr Byrne said it was important that whatever sanctions are imposed must ensure that "Russia feels the pinch".

"It's important that the sanctions impact the Russian economy and that we don't feel the pinch."

Mr Byrne said it was not certain what steps the EU would take, but said that sanctions would likely come at this week's European Council meeting.

John Whelan: How Aughinish in Limerick could yet be caught by sanctions on oligarch Deripaska

#UkrainePlace: LimerickPlace: RussiaOrganisation: Aughinish AluminaOrganisation: RusalOrganisation: En+
