'It's a quieter place without him': Fota Wildlife Park announces death of Shanto, the Asiatic lion

"We all hugely miss his majestic roars every day, and it’s such a quieter place without him.”
'It's a quieter place without him': Fota Wildlife Park announces death of Shanto, the Asiatic lion

Shanto, at the opening of the new Madagascan Village in Fota Wildlife Park. Pic: Darragh Kane

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 12:44
Caitlín Griffin

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the death of popular Shanto, an Asiatic lion who passed away after a "short, untreatable illness."

Despite every attempt by the veterinary team, Shanto's condition deteriorated, and "the very difficult decision was made" to put him to sleep. 

The diagnosis of kidney failure was confirmed at post mortem.

Ten-year-old Shanto was the only male Lion at Fota Wildlife Park. He arrived from Santillana Zoo in Spain in 2016 and joined sisters Gita and Gira who arrived from Helsinki Zoo in Finland earlier the same year as part of an Ex-situ Programme (EEP) for this species in European zoological institutions.

Shanto the male lion finds his Christmas present at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Shanto the male lion finds his Christmas present at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Shanto sired a number of offspring at Fota Wildlife Park, which have become part of the EEP at other zoological intuitions in Europe.

Julien Fonteneau, Lead Ranger said the team at Fota are "stunned and shocked" over the loss of their beloved Shanto.

"It’s been devasting to witness such a powerful and dignified animal succumb to illness in a short space of time. He was hugely popular with the visitors and undoubtedly was a highlight of their visit. 

"Shanto was very interactive and curious, and Fota Wildlife Park has been such a quiet place since he became ill. We all hugely miss his majestic roars every day, and it’s such a quieter place without him.”

According to Fota Wildlife Park, there are an estimated 674 Asiatic lions existing in the wild, living in the Indian state of Gujarat, Western India.

This small population is steadily increasing but the species is listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Read More

Islands of Ireland: There's 5,000 years of wild history to be found on Fota Island

More in this section

BRITAIN-IRELAND-ROYALS Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Tipperary and Waterford
Free School plans New special school to open in Rochestown
Waterford housing estate residents 'will not be pushed around' after suspected petrol bomb attack Waterford housing estate residents 'will not be pushed around' after suspected petrol bomb attack
'It's a quieter place without him': Fota Wildlife Park announces death of Shanto, the Asiatic lion

Munster as hot as Marbella on Wednesday as temperatures to reach as high as 18C

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices