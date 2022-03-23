New special school to open in Rochestown

Three other Cork special schools will expand their places
There has been a growing demand for special school placements in Cork in recent years, in particular for post-primary students with autism and complex learning needs. 

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 02:00
Ellen O'Regan

The Government is set to confirm on Wednesday that a new special school is to open in Rochestown, Cork, next academic year for children and young people with autism and complex learning needs up to 18 years of age. 

Furthermore, three other Cork special schools will be expanding their place numbers.

The National Council for Special Education (NCSE) currently knows of 45 children and young people in Cork who do not have an offer of a special school place for next September.

The Department of Education said that while places will be provided for all children who have no offer for the 2022/2023 school year, it is estimated at this stage that 30 places will be required initially.

"The new school will be located on an interim basis in Rochestown in a premises expected to become available in early 2023," it added.

Existing special schools

Additional special school places are also being provided in existing special schools in Cork. Carrigaline Community Special School will expand by 16 places to an enrolment of 48 for the 2022/2023 school year, while major capital investment at St Killian’s Special School in Mayfield means enrolment has already commenced for an additional 18 places in September.

A major refurbishment of St Gabriel’s Special School in Bishopstown is also underway and is expected to deliver additional capacity next academic year.

The Department of Education is also currently considering locations for special school provision on the eastern side of Cork City.

Education Minister Norma Foley thanked parents and schools in Cork for their ongoing engagement with the department and NCSE.

Ms Foley and minister of state with responsibility for special education and inclusion Josepha Madigan also said 19 additional places will be provided across three special schools in Dublin.

