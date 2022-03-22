Public face difficulty contacting Garda stations in Cork 

Difficulties in contacting gardaí in Cork city stations by members of the public are to be examined by local Garda management.

The pledge was made at the Cork City Joint Policing Committee after concerns were raised by members of the committee about difficulties in contacting gardaí.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh said: “A number of people have come back to me and said they have had serious difficulties and concerns in getting phones answered. I myself had to go to Mayfield Garda Station one Saturday around lunchtime and there was nobody at reception. I had to go outside the station to make a phone call to an off-duty garda to ring somebody inside to come out and deal with something I had come across that morning.”

He said he appreciated manpower was an issue but he suggested a bell should be placed in the reception areas of Garda stations to alert gardaí.

Chief Superintendent Tom Myers said the issue of contactability of gardaí in stations in the city would be looked into, adding it was a matter of concern to him, after concerns were raised by a number of JPC members. He added that bells in receptions areas of stations would be considered.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said he received a call two weeks ago in relation to a large gathering of youths in the Kilmore Road area of Knocknaheeny.

He said: “They rang me because they were waiting over an hour for the guards to arrive.”

He also highlighted concerns about gangs gathering in Cushing Road and Beara Drive, where local residents are “afraid in their homes” because of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Chief Supt Myers said gardaí were using “every piece of legislation we have”, including anti-social behaviour orders, to tackle the issues in the area.

Following the meeting, Mr Gould said it was “disappointing” that figures could not be provided at the meeting on the number of gardaí in the force in Cork, and how many extra gardaí were required in the division.

He said: “What I’m hearing is that people are calling the gardaí but being told no cars are available or there aren’t enough gardaí to respond. That’s simply not good enough and we need clear answers on the numbers of gardaí in Cork and the number we need.”

He added: “I will be raising this with the Minister for Justice in the coming weeks because in certain areas of Cork, the lack of a strong Garda presence is having a serious impact on people’s quality of life.”