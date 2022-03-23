Couch to 5k with a difference in memory of bus driver who died in freak crash

Meet the pair of runners behind a poignant ‘couch to 5k’ charity run who have decided to bring the couch with them.

“We’ve all heard of the ‘couch to 5k’ idea — I just decided to put a different slant on it. At least we can have a rest on it when we finish,” said event organiser Michael Creedon, 54.

Mr Creedon said he and his workmate, Kevin Hedderman, will run the event in memory of his dear friend, Mark Wills, 51, who died in a freak bus crash in Cork Harbour last summer, which also claimed the life of much-loved curate Fr Con Cronin.

Mr Wills, a popular Bus Éireann bus driver and father of two, died on August 3 while he was driving the 216 bus through Monkstown.

It is believed he suffered a medical trauma as he was driving along Monkstown's Strand Rd, which caused him to lose control of the bus which then struck Fr Cronin, 72, the curate in the harbour parishes of Passage West and Monkstown, as he was crossing the road.

Both men were both pronounced dead at the scene. The double fatality sent shockwaves through the region.

Lifelong friends

Mr Creedon, who attended primary school with Mr Wills, said he was part of a group of lifelong friends who grew up together and remained friends over the years, and that they all wanted to do something to honour Mark, and Fr Con, while also raising money for a good cause.

And so was born the ‘couch to 5k’ challenge for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

Mr Creedon and Mr Hedderman, who both work for BOC Gas Ireland, have completed several marathons and adventure races, and cycled Mizen to Malin in 2017 and cycled from their company offices in Cork to Dublin in 2018.

But they never brought a couch with them before.

The pair plans to set off with the couch on April 3 from Highfield rugby club in Bishopstown, where Mr Wills was a great supporter, to the landmark Healy’s Bar in Ballincollig, where Mr Wills often enjoyed a pint with friends.

“If Mark was around and heard about this, he’d throw his eyes to heaven and say ‘sure I wouldn’t expect anything else from you’,” said Mr Creedon.

“We’re not out to set any records. We can lumber along at our own pace and if we’re struggling, sure we have our own chair to catch our breath.”

Mr Wills’ daughter, Rebecca, and his twin brother, Stephen, helped them to launch the event in Ballincollig at the weekend.

You can donate here: https://www.idonate.ie/MichaelCreedon