Ukrainian mother now safely in Cork shares war's harrowing impact on six year-old son

Natalia Katser's six year-old son Illia paints pictures of people dying and makes bomb shelters from Minecraft thanks to the war they have managed to escape to find safe haven in Cork.

The 36 year-old and her little boy walked across the Polish border from Ukraine last Saturday at 1am not knowing anybody.

They were among 30 refugees who arrived at Cork's Kingsley hotel on Monday.

Natalia and Illia were dropped off at the border by husband Ihor before he went back to help defend their home city of Vinnytsya, 260km south of Kyiv.

It has been repeatedly shelled, with its airport destroyed by missiles in the first week of March, followed by the recent attack on the city’s TV tower.

She left behind both her mother Nadia, who has heart disease, and her father Leonid.

“We had to run away because rockets were flying over us and we were afraid,” she said.

“Each time the sirens start, we would have to wake up our son and bring him down to the shelter because we live not far from the TV tower, and we were afraid that the bombs will fall on it and finally, in the end, it was hit by bombs and many homes that stood nearby were hit.”

Natalia arrived at the Kingsley Hotel in a coach organised as part of the newly-formed volunteer venture, Safe Harbour For Ukraine.

Set up by, among others, Limerick car dealer Rory Dennehy, Cronin's Coaches in Cork and Quinn's Coaches in Newry, it set out to deliver aid to Ukraine and to bring back refugees.

Its GoFundMe page, which has a target of €100,000, had — as of 1pm on Monday — raised more than €76,404 since it was set up on March 7.

Like the others on board, Natalia was overwhelmed by being able to get out of Ukraine but also what she and her family have had to go through.

Asked about her son's pictures she said: “He describes in his paintings what he sees, what is going in around him, civilians dying, and kids dying.

I feel stressed, nervous, frightened, worried, excited — I feel each word, when you leave someone in the war, leave your family, it is mixed emotions.

“My mother and father are there because my mom is ill, she has a heart disease and so she remained there.

“And she is frightened almost to death, especially when the TV tower was attacked.”

On arriving in Poland, she said a volunteer she met introduced her to Mr Dennehy and his fellow volunteers, but she’ll never forget what he said to her.

“He helped me to get acquainted with these people,” she said. “He arranged everything and said that ‘I'm in safe hands now’. It was very pleasant to hear that.”

Despite coming to safety though, the psychological impact is still there.

Every sudden loud sound makes us very anxious and I get a pounding sensation in my heart, and my son and I see dreams at night with war.”

Meanwhile, some 50 Ukrainian refugees have been moved into Cahermoyle House, just outside the village of Ardagh, West Limerick.

Within hours of being notified of the Ukrainian families arrival, the local community had donated “€2,500 cash, clothes, and toys”, according to David Woulfe, chairman of the local St Kieran’s GAA Club, which is spearheading the fundraising effort.

Extra washing machines and tumble-driers have also been donated locally, and rooms at the temporary accommodation have been fitted with “new mattresses and bed linen”.