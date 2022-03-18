WATCH: Cork couple celebrates surprise St Patrick's Day parade proposal

'The proposal was a complete shock. I was just all prepared for the parade.'
Manasi, who works at the APC Microbiome in UCC, met Lorenzo, who is an operations manager with a logistics company, just a few months after moving to Cork in 2019

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 22:53
Ann Murphy

The luck of the Irish rubbed off on a Sicilian man who swept his Indian girlfriend off her feet with a proposal as they took part in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Cork.

Manasi Nadkarni was performing with the Aatma Indian dance troupe when her boyfriend Lorenzo Zanca popped the all-important question just seconds after sweeping her off her feet in a moment which she believed was part of the dance routine.

In shock, she watched as Lorenzo dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. 

As their friends from the dance troupe watched on, Mumbai native Manasi answered yes immediately and Lorenzo slipped a ring he had purchased from H Samuel’s on her finger, to the delight of the crowd on St Patrick’s Street.

Manasi, who works at the APC Microbiome in UCC, met Lorenzo, who is an operations manager with a logistics company, just a few months after moving here in 2019.

She said: “The proposal was a complete shock. I was just all prepared for the parade.” 

“We are hoping to tie the knot in the summer season of 2023.” 

She said that the preparations and logistics will be a big undertaking given that neither of them are from Ireland and are from different countries.

“We will have to sort out the logistics of three different countries," Manasi added.

Both families are said to be “extremely ecstatic” by their news.

The couple celebrated with drinks with the dance troupe on St Patrick’s Day and spent today in Kinsale with friends who Lorenzo had confided his plans to and who had helped him in the organisation of the proposal.

A delighted Manasi said: “It was the best Patrick’s Day for me. We are very excited for the next year.” 

She added: “Being engaged really rocks!”

