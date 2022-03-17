Even a rain shower couldn't dampen Cork spirits at St Patrick's Day parade 

Not even a shower halfway through the Cork City St Patrick’s Day parade could dampen the spirits of the thousands who thronged the route to watch the first parade in three years.

The theme of the 2022 Parade was Heroes — Ordinary People in Extraordinary Times and it featured members of communities from all walks of life across the city — from sporting groups to dance schools, new communities, brass bands, and special guests from around the world.

Blood Bike South were, collectively, the grand marshal of the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Larry Cummins

The loudest applause of the parade went to a Polish community support group Together Razem. Accompanying them were people from several Eastern European countries who now call Cork home, parading with them under a banner of solidarity — Together4Ukraine — to show their support for the besieged country.

Tanya Monika and Sofia Zubac with Livia Groza enjoying the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade earlier today. Picture: Larry Cummins

The group were led by recent arrivals to Cork, who were surrounded by friends from Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Georgia, and Lithuania, representing the richness of Eastern European culture, national costumes, and music.

Cork’s parade began at 1pm at the junction of South Mall and Parnell Place, before it made its way along South Mall and Grand Parade, then up St Patrick’s Street to finish on Merchants Quay.

A dancer with the Luxe group performing in the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade. Picture: Larry Cummins.

It featured more than 2,500 local community participants, as well as visiting groups from the United States — including Massachusetts State Troopers, Philadelphia Irish Trad Tours, and the Bixby Rugby Club from Oklahoma.

To mark the centenary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána, members of the force took part, represented by the Regional Ceremonial Unit, retired members, and present-day garda staff, together with a vintage Vauxhall Victor car, which was used for then US president Richard Nixon's visit to Ireland in 1971.

Mark Cotter and Shirley O'Driscoll from Togher with children Lily and Maisie at the Cork St Patrick's Day Parade today. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork City Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher said: “The Cork St Patrick’s Day Parade [was] a very welcome return after an absence of two years and an abundance of colour, pageantry, puppetry, and performance.

The St Patrick’s Day parades were the first events to be cancelled in 2020, so it’s only right they should be the first big events to appear back on our streets.

“It has been a very challenging two years and the parade will celebrate the individuals and organisations who have made a difference to their communities especially during the pandemic.”

National arts organisations joined the parade, including LUXe from Donegal, who brought a special parade of rainbows with them.

Blending Ukrainian, English, and Irish, Zhenia Teliatnikov's banner expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine at the Whitechurch/Waterloo St Patrick's Day Parade in Co Cork, held in conjuction with Whitechurch Foróige. Picture: Dan Linehan

Each rainbow represented the struggle and solidarity experienced by ordinary people everywhere over the past two years.

Some 50 local students from MTU Cork School of Music also took part.

Locally, arts organisations Cork Community Art Link and Cork Puppetry Company brought colour and pageantry with large-scale floats — including a giant granny and a huge heart.

While the four-day St Patrick's Festival began nationwide on Wednesday, today was the highlight, with parades taking place across the country. Dublin’s parade, billed as the 2022 National St Patrick’s Festival Parade attracted thousands of locals and visitors alike into Dublin City Centre for the two-and-a-half-hour spectacle.